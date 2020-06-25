5 times Brock Lesnar desperately needed to lose but didn't

Brock Lesnar is the most dominant superstar in WWE history.

With an impressive win-loss record, here are five times Brock Lesnar should have lost but didn't.

Brock Lesnar laughing with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Brock Lesnar is without a doubt the most dominant superstar in WWE history. He's also perhaps the smartest businessman in the company's history as well. He made his name with a 2-year run from 2002-2004 but quickly got burned out with the rough schedule on the road and had a heavy dependence on alcohol and pills.

After his UFC career ended due to diverticulitis, Brock Lesnar negotiated a return with WWE and has worked a part-time schedule since - one that has seen him only compete on PPVs a few times a year (with only one match on free TV that lasted all but ten seconds).

When you look at Brock Lesnar's run since 2017, he has always been involved in a World Championship feud and has been the Universal Champion and WWE Champion for the most part.

However, there have been many times where he should have lost but ended up winning anyway. Here are five such occasions.

#5 Brock Lesnar ends the streak

The most shocking moment in WrestleMania history?

We understand that there are two sides to the argument for this. Brock Lesnar ending the streak made him the most hated man in WWE and that led to him destroying John Cena at SummerSlam 2014 to win the WWE Championship.

The entire idea behind it was to set Lesnar off on this "monster" run that would culminate with their new Golden Boy Roman Reigns dethroning him at WrestleMania 31. We all know how that story ended.

Edge himself stated his disagreement with the decision, saying that Brock Lesnar was already established and that the ending of the streak should have gone to Roman Reigns instead.

Whether you agree or not, it's hard to deny that on some level that ending the streak in 2014 wasn't a good idea. The Undertaker has two losses at WrestleMania and that took a lot of mystique away from him.

While he's seemingly had the perfect ending, he didn't need to lose to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. We often forget that the match itself was rather dull and one of the weaker contests in an otherwise excellent WrestleMania.

The Undertaker should have won that match, or if he was always going to lose, then he should have retired then. It seems like a match that Brock Lesnar didn't need to win, nor should he have won.

