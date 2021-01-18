5 times current WWE Superstars revealed advice Vince McMahon gave them

Vince McMahon's advice is valuable to every Superstar who steps into the ring in WWE. He's seen generations of talent and has an eye for things that most Superstars don't.

These five instances are of five WWE Superstars revealing the advice that Vince McMahon gave them:

#5. AJ Styles - Vince McMahon's advice turned him into a main event star

AJ Styles and Vince McMahon.

There was a lot of hype around AJ Styles when he signed with WWE in early 2016. But very few, including Vince McMahon, realized just how big he would be. Vince McMahon reportedly considered his Royal Rumble debut reaction a fluke.

For those who have followed AJ Styles throughout his career, he has spent a large part of it being among the best in-ring stars of his generation. But he was never "WWE proven," which likely meant that Vince McMahon had never seen him before.

It only took a matter of time for AJ Styles to start proving himself in WWE, and he later revealed the advice that Vince McMahon gave him that changed things:

“When I had my first match against Curtis Axel, Vince brought me to the back and he goes ‘I’ve got guys that can do that. I’ve got guys that can do what you just did out there. What I need, I need this Pitbull!. That’s what I need!’.”

Vince McMahon has given advice to several WWE Superstars, but only a few have taken the ball and ran with it. In this case, AJ Styles had over a decade-and-a-half of in-ring experience, and he was already among the best in the world when he entered WWE. He just had to prove it.

Impressing Vince McMahon is no easy task, but he managed to do so successfully, and within months of his debut, he was already a WWE Championship challenger in pay-per-view main events.

AJ Styles winning the WWE Championship just over seven months from his debut was a big sign that he had Vince McMahon's trust. By that point, he already had two incredible World Title matches against Roman Reigns, two big victories over John Cena, and he was the second pick for SmackDown in the WWE 2016 Draft (and fourth overall pick).

Had it not been for AJ Styles listening to Vince McMahon's advice, we can only wonder how his career would have turned out.