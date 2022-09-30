WATCH: Times fans brutally attacked WWE Superstars

Pro wrestling is an industry where fan interaction is inevitable, and WWE is no different. Whether the fans cheer the stars or boo them, they become an integral part of the storyline and the squared circle.

Over the years, fans and superstars have had many heartwarming interactions.

However, not every fan-wrestler meetup has brought smiles to faces. Fans have often crossed the limit and let out their frustration with these superstars.

Many jumped the barricade not to greet their favorite stars but to attack those they despise the most.

Fans attacked these superstars in WWE

The five stars we have chosen for the list in our video above are:

Bret Hart

Randy Orton

Eddie Guerrero

Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins

