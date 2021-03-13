5 times giants heinously attacked the little guy in WWE

WWE has many moments in which giants attacked smaller WWE Superstars. Sometimes, giant wrestlers attack the smaller guys to send out a message to rivals. At other times, they do it for their own amusement. Most of the time, the giant is a heel who attacks the smaller wrestler, a babyface.

Here are five times where giants would attack smaller wrestlers in the WWE.

#5 King Kong Bundy attacked Little People at WWE WrestleMania 3

King Kong Bundy at WrestleMania III

At WrestleMania III, WWE legend King Kong Bundy feuded in a mixed six-person tag team match. Bundy teamed up with junior division wrestlers Lord Littlebrook and Little Tokyo to face WWE Hall of Famer Hillbillly Jim and his junior division team, The Haiti Kid and Little Beaver.

Little Beaver would stand up to Bundy and challenge him during the match. He would continue to confront Bundy as the latter wrestled Hillbilly Jim. The mixed tag team match resulted in Hillbilly Jim's team getting the win due to Bundy's attack on Little Beaver. Bundy's attack on Beaver cost his team the match via disqualification.

Single greatest moment of all #WrestleMania is in #3 when King Kong Bundy bodyslammed Little Beaver. pic.twitter.com/mXoZzslMVF — Bob ' The Bear' Murphy (@murphfrommidway) April 3, 2016

Bundy's team lost via disqualification because he broke the number one rule of this match: little people could compete only against the little people and Bundy had to wrestle Jim. After the match, Bundy left his mark on that WrestleMania, giving a hard body slam and a massive elbow drop on Beaver.

