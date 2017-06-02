5 times John Cena proved he can put on stellar matches

Nobody can touch, or see him.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2017, 23:28 IST

Did somebody say work rate?

You may not want to hear this, but the former Doctor of Thuganomics is actually a good wrestler. The majority of fans over the last decade plus have taken it upon themselves to neglect that ideology, but it’s come to a point now where there is simply no denying the fact that John Cena is one of the best in the business. Fact.

It’s not like we’re going to choose from the same old batch of matches either because there’s one or two in here that don’t get mentioned all too much when it comes to Cena’s legacy. Sure some of them are going to be somewhat predictable, but that should be considered a good thing as opposed to us ‘beating a dead horse’ so to speak.

We aren’t forcing you to love John Cena, but what we are doing is opening your eyes to the possibility that he isn’t the god-awful Great Khali-standard wrestler that people think he is. There’s a reason why he’s been positioned atop the company since 2005, and sure, his merchandise sales are one of the causes of that, but if you look a bit deeper, then you’ll find something special.

With that being said, here are five times John Cena proved he can put on stellar matches.

#1 CM Punk – Money in the Bank 2011

Sensational wrestling

You all knew it was going to be in here, and there’s a good reason for it – this was the best match of the current era in professional wrestling. Period. Punk was all set to leave the company following his pipebomb promo, with his final showdown set to be a WWE Championship match against John Cena in his hometown of Chicago.

The stage was set for a picture-perfect night, and boy oh boy did it deliver. With the match going beyond half an hour, Punk eventually outlasted Cena before picking up the victory and leaving through the crowd with the most prestigious title in all of wrestling. Honestly, this was absolutely perfect, and Cena was a big part of that.

He’s much more than just a sexy boy.

Also read: An open letter to the Doctor of Thuganomics, John Cena