5 times pro wrestling champions had to vacate their title.

It's always a sad day in pro wrestling when a champion has to surrender his title for non-storyline causes.

The suspension of disbelief, the 'acknowledged fakery' of pro wrestling, relies upon the fact that in many ways the wrestlers are actually more than just performers. For example, if you shake hands with Chris Evans, you're shaking hands with Chris Evans, a Hollywood actor, not Captain America.

But when you shake hands with Ric Flair, you're shaking hands with the sixteen time heavyweight champion of the world. For good or ill, pro wrestlers transcend being mere performers and become something different than actors or musicians, a gray area that can't quite be explained.

It is in this gray area that we find Roman Reigns, forced to relinquish his beloved WWE Universal title because of a recurrence of Leukemia. Reigns has defeated the Big L once before, and the hopes and prayers of wrestling fans, critics, and journalists are with him as he faces this daunting foe.

Unfortunately, he has vacated the Universal title. This is not the first time a wrestling champion has been forced to give up their title due to real world issues. Here are five times it has happened.

#1.Edge

The story of Adam "Edge" Copeland is pretty much like a Hollywood movie--complete with a tragic, bittersweet ending.

When it comes to pro wrestling, there's a concept called 'paying your dues.' Edge certainly did that. He sat in the crowd at Wrestlemania VI, watching in awe as Ultimate Warrior did the unthinkable and cleanly pinned Hulk Hogan. At that moment, Edge decided he wanted to become a pro wrestler.

After toiling away on the independent circuit, Edge earned a WWE contract and made his big debut during the Attitude Era. Unfortunately, right out of the gate he botched a tope rope somersault and injured Jose Estrada.

He would be bundled into the Brood along with his 'brother' Christian. The Brood fizzled, but Edge and Christian won fame as a cocky heel tag team. Their five-second poses are still the stuff of legend.

Eventually, they split up, with Christian being sent firmly to the midcard, while Edge was allowed to become a main eventer. The Rated R Superstar established himself as a thorn in the side of man Ruthless Aggression era heroes such as John Cena and Big Show.

Unfortunately, Edge's ascension to world champion would ultimately be a short one. In April of 2011 he would be forced to surrender his title due to spinal issues. He is one of the rare men who retired while still world champion.

