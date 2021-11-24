5 Times Seth Rollins got physical with non-WWE Superstars

Seth Rollins has been the trending topic of the day after fighting off a fan who invaded last night's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rollins is a professionally trained wrestler and a self-confessed Crossfit-obsessed athlete, which means that he is in superb condition.

The former world champion was able to prevent himself from suffering serious injuries as part of last night's attack, but it's worth noting that this isn't the first time the former Shield member has grappled with non-wrestlers.

The following list looks at five times that Seth Rollins has wrestled with stars who were not contracted to WWE.

#5. Seth Rollins attacks Dominik Mysterio before he signs with WWE

Seth Rollins stepped into a feud with The Mysterio family in the summer of 2020 which included Rey's son Dominik, his daughter Aalyah and his wife Angie.

The four stars were part of several segments on RAW, whilst not officially being signed with the company. Dominik signed with the company on an episode of Monday Night RAW on August 11th, which made his match with Rollins at SummerSlam his first official bout for the company.

This means that when Rollins and Murphy attacked Dominik the week before on RAW, he wasn't officially a superstar.

Dominik had it coming since he had attacked Rollins from behind the week before and then came out and tried to attack The Messiah from behind again the following week.

Seth Rollins beats Humberto CarrilloAfter the match Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy attack Dominik Mysterio Seth Rollins beats Humberto Carrillo After the match Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy attack Dominik Mysterio #WWERaw https://t.co/XbcoYOFSyy

This time Rollins was ready for it and was able to fight back. Whilst this assault was nothing compared to the one that the younger Mysterio was forced to endure the following week when he was officially a superstar, it was still pretty rough.

Seth Rollins and Murphy were on the same page at this point but were still unable to stop Mysterio, who took on both stars and was even able to deliver a 619 to the former world champion before he made his way back up the ramp.

This was all before Dominik was officially signed as a superstar and was just 23 years old.

