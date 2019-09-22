5 Times Superstars got their finishers hit on them

RKO Outta Nowhere!

Finishers are the most important weapon in the arsenal of a pro wrestler. Throughout the history of the sport, fans have seen various Superstars use different finishers to keep their opponent down for the three-count.

With the evolution of the business, it's not very rare to see Superstars counter the finishers of their opponent to deliver theirs. But the biggest surprise comes when they decide to give their opponent a taste of their own medicine.

In what was called as a "red smack" in 2003's "WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain" for PS2, there have been instances of a Superstar getting hit by his own finisher during a match. It can be seen either as a desperate move to win a match or a classic example of the popular saying - imitation is the best form of flattery.

Whatever you may consider that to be, it is indeed quite thrilling to see superstars getting their finishers hit on them. In this article, let's take a look at five such instances. Make sure to comment and mention your favorite "red smack" in WWE history.

#5 Tombstone Piledriver

Rest in Peace

The Undertaker has been one of the biggest Superstars in the company for the last three decades. Many even argue that his character of The Deadman has been the one of the best gimmick. A mere look from the Phenom standing across the ring, rolling his eyes backward, is enough to intimidate any opponent.

Another major part of his persona is his finisher - the deadly Tombstone Piledriver, through which he has made many of his opponents to rest in peace.

But the WrestleMania 27 match between The Undertaker and Triple H saw The Game use this very move against The Deadman. He perfectly delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to him in the middle of the ring- even trying to pin him in typical Undertaker manner.

Even though this was not enough to keep The Phenom down, the fans in the arena, as well as everyone watching around the world, surely were up on their feet.

