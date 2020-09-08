5 times Superstars were unhappy with WWE rules

It has been a long time since WWE transformed from just one of several major wrestling corporations in North America to a global media conglomerate. Vince McMahon's promotion has been wowing pro-wrestling fans for decades, and has given us a long string of in-ring legends and classic matches.

What happens inside a WWE ring is mostly scripted, but that doesn't mean that the company doesn't have a set of rules that all Superstars need to follow.

Over the years, WWE has made it a point to have a set of rules that its employees need to follow. Many have been punished for breaking these rules, and it goes without saying that there have been a few Superstars who have had issues with WWE's rules in the past.

In the following list, we will take a look at five instances when WWE Superstars were unhappy with the company's rules.

#5 WWE Superstars upset with new rule in regard to branding on third parties

Paige has a major presence on Twitch

Mere days ago, WWE sent waves across the industry by making it clear that its wrestlers have 30 days to stop activities on third-party platforms like Twitch and Cameo. WWE felt that Superstars appearing on these platforms hampered the company's brand. The news was met with outrage across social media, by fans and wrestlers alike.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that WWE Superstars were very upset with the company for stating that it owns their real-life names.

"I know doing commercials for anybody is not going to happen and that was always going to be not fine and they told also — the one that has a lot of people upset is them telling people that they own their real names. Everyone knows that WWE owns your stage names, that’s a given, but the idea that they own your real names, I don’t know what that means and it hasn’t been explained, but I know talent has been told that."

Soon after the news broke out, former WWE Diva Paige changed her Twitch profile from her in-ring name to her real-life name. Several former WWE Superstars like CM Punk and Gail Kim took shots at the promotion for this new rule.