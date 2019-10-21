5 times The Bullet Club paid tribute to current WWE and AEW Superstars

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 623 // 21 Oct 2019, 11:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The current incarnation of the Bullet Club

Till this very day, legendary Japanese based faction Bullet Club is considered to be one of the most iconic factions to ever step foot into the professional wrestling business. Initiated in 2013 by current WWE Superstar and former Universal Champion Finn Balor, the Bullet Club throughout the years has had some of the biggest names in their ranks.

Some of the greatest stars who have set foot in the business have once been a part of the Bullet Club and that includes the likes of current WWE stars AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Whereas, All Elite Wrestling EVPs, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks were all vital members of the Bullet Club, at one point in their careers.

The Bullet Club's motto states that "The Bullet Club is for life" and despite all these men departing from the faction throughout the years, the group has paid homage to some of their former members over the years. With that being said, here are 5 occasions when the Bullet Club paid homage to their former members and present-day WWE and AEW stars.

#5 Guerillas of Destiny pay tribute to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

The Guerillas of Destiny

Since Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling and the Bullet Club in 2016, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa have formed a tag team called the Guerillas of Destiny which has taken over as the prime heavyweight tag team of The BC.

In the 2018 NJPW World Tag League, The Guerillas of Destiny used the Magic Killer, a finishing maneuver which was made popular by Anderson and Gallows in Japan during their tenure with the company and The BC. As seen, Tama and Loa have adapted pretty well to the move and have been seen using it every now and then during their big matches in New Japan.

1 / 5 NEXT