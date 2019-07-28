5 Times the fans pressured WWE into changing a storyline

The WWE Universe has hindered WWE a number of times over the past few years

There was once a time when the audience had no input on the overall show when it came to WWE, but the rise of social media and the power that the company has given their fans over the years has made it so that many believe that their opinion on every storyline is gospel.

There have been a number of incidents over the past few years where fan backlash has forced WWE to replace a certain Superstar in a storyline or even change it altogether because the company is somewhat afraid to go against the numbers in their audience.

This doesn't happen often and it appears that WWE has stopped giving into the demand from the audience in recent times since there was a lot of fan backlash when Baron Corbin was named as Kurt Angle's final opponent in a WWE ring, but the company refused to change this match.

#5 Batista's return

Batista's 2014 return didn't exactly go to plan

Batista returned to WWE back in 2014 and merely days after, he won the annual Royal Rumble match and secured his place in the WrestleMania main event.

The WWE Universe was unhappy about the fact that it wasn't Daniel Bryan that won the Rumble match and turned on Batista, which forced the company to turn him heel, even though he was originally supposed to be seen as the face throughout this comeback.

There were reports that The Animal was originally supposed to win the World Championship in the WrestleMania main event, which was one of the reasons why he decided to return to the company. But Daniel Bryan's backing forced the company to change their minds and end the Showcase Of Immortals that year with Bryan as Champion.

Batista left the company not long afterward when it was made apparent that he wasn't going to be winning the World Championship any time soon.

