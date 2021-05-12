5 times The Undertaker broke character in his career

The Undertaker is one of the greatest legends to have ever walked through the hallowed halls of the WWE. During his 30-year tenure with the company, The Phenom managed to maintain the mystique of his unique character.

He held the same power over the audience from the first day that he walked out to the ring, to the last day - his Final Farewell at Survivor Series 2020. A man who left his mark on the WWE Universe and the entire wrestling world, The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of those performers who will be remembered for as long as wrestling lasts.

Throughout his career, The Undertaker has rarely, if ever, broken character. In fact, he has always taken pride in maintaining the gimmick, be it inside or outside the ring. Wrestlers often tried their best to get him to break character by playing pranks.

However, those rare moments do exist where The Undertaker broke character. The following are the times when even The Deadman couldn't maintain his facade.

#5 The Undertaker's Last Ride documentary

The Undertaker is not someone who broke character for a long period of time at any point in his career. However, heading towards the end of his career, The Undertaker was filmed in a documentary. A film crew followed him around in order to document the final few years of the beloved wrestling legend.

Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary was one that allowed fans to see The Deadman speak with a frankness that no one ever thought to see from him. In an exclusive view of how he ended his wrestling journey, fans saw The Undertaker end his wrestling career on his own terms.

The legend didn't maintain his character for the interviews and it let fans see Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker. For perhaps the first and last time, they could say that they got a peek behind the curtain that the man maintained for the best part of 30 years.

