5 times titles changed hands at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash is set for a grand comeback this Saturday in Puerto Rico. The May 6 event in San Juan will see three title defenses in addition to a highly anticipated showdown between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. International music sensation Bad Bunny will make his singles debut against Damian Priest in a Street Fight.

The United States Title and RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships will be up for grabs at the show. WWE Backlash has a history of title changes, so don't be surprised if any or all of the three championships change hands at the premium live event. Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley are the champions heading into Puerto Rico this weekend.

With that being said, let's take a look at five times a WWE title changed hands at WWE Backlash.

#1 The Rock wins the WWE Championship at Backlash 2000

Backlash 2000 followed what is considered by many to be one of the most lackluster WrestleMania events of all time. Over 19,000 fans packed the MCI Center in Washington D.C. to witness the epic rematch between The Rock and Triple H for the WWE Championship.

The crowd was red hot for The People's Champion, who looked to deliver a payback on his arch-rival for the humiliating loss at WrestleMania 2000. The match is famously remembered for the massive pop Stone Cold Steve Austin received following his run-in to save The Rock. The rest was history.

#2 Hulkmania runs wild at Backlash 2002

Hulk Hogan delivers a big boot to Triple H at Backlash 2002

Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash made their return to WWE at No Way Out 2002. The nWo's arrival set up a match between The Hulkster and The Rock at WrestleMania 18. The crowd's reaction in Toronto prompted Vince McMahon to turn Hogan babyface.

Fan-favorite Hogan met a babyface Triple in the main event of Backlash for the Undisputed WWF Championship. The match saw multiple interferences from Chris Jericho and The Undertaker. Ultimately, the man with the 24-inch pythons defeated The Game for the title.

#3 Vince McMahon secures the ECW Championship at WWE Backlash 2007

WWE's decision to revive ECW was met with mixed reactions. However, the success of One Night Stand led many fans to believe that a revival was more than a possibility. At Backlash 2007, their hopes were utterly dashed to the ground.

Vince McMahon teamed with Shane McMahon and Umaga against Bobby Lashley in a three-on-one handicap match. Lashley's ECW Championship was on the line that night. Vince won the title after he pinned The All Mighty, becoming the ECW Champion in the process.

#4 Edge reclaims the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash 2009

2009 marked the last time WWE would hold the Backlash event before they revived the show in 2016. The main event saw John Cena put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against longtime rival Edge in a Last Man Standing Match.

The two superstars inflicted extreme punishment on each other. Cena had the match won until Big Show decided to interfere. The World's Largest Athlete put Big Match John through a giant searchlight with a Chokeslam, allowing The Ultimate Opportunist to secure the win.

#5 The era of Maharaja begins at WWE Backlash 2017

Jinder Mahal's victory over Randy Orton at Backlash 2017 is arguably the most shocking title win on this list. The Modern Day Maharaja won a six-pack match to secure the right to challenge The Viper for the WWE Championship.

The two met in the main event of WWE Backlash 2017. The bout involved run-ins from The Singh Brothers (Samir and Sunil Singh). Orton focused his attention on Jinder after dismantling the brothers, but The Maharaja took advantage of the distraction to perform his finisher, Khallas, for the win.

