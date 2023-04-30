This week in WWE history: Vince McMahon screws over top SmackDown Superstar, massive stars clash for the first time (April 24-April 30)

All eyes have been on WWE as of late. The global juggernaut has been in the news for both good and bad reasons. This includes a recent lawsuit, consistent sellouts, and the return of the draft.

Friday Night SmackDown was the first night of the 2023 WWE Draft, with more selections revealed on The SmackDown LowDown. The exciting event will continue on RAW and will likely finish up during RAW Talk immediately following the big-time show. From there, all eyes will be on Backlash in Puerto Rico.

With so much going on in today's world of pro wrestling, some fans prefer to dive back in time and relive their favorite or most memorable moments. Luckily, Sportskeeda has you covered with weekly lookbacks at wrestling history.

This article will look back at two bizarre moments courtesy of Vince McMahon, a legendary star's debut on pay-per-view, a big-time event, and the return of a multi-sport athlete. What went down this week in history?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Goldberg's first-ever match in WWE took place during Backlash on April 27th, 2003

Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

WWE Backlash took place on April 27th, 2003, at the Worcester Centrum in Worcester, Massachusetts, in front of around 10,000 fans, with most there for the epic main event.

The main event saw two icons clash. The Rock, who had already begun breaking into Hollywood, took on former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg in Da Man's WWE debut match.

Goldberg debuted on the March 31, 2003, episode of RAW after WrestleMania, but this bout was his first-ever match in the company. The big man won, soundly defeating The Rock in about 14 minutes, firmly establishing him as a top star.

#4. The Greatest Royal Rumble took place on April 27th, 2018

Braun Strowman

The Greatest Royal Rumble was a Premium Live Event presented by WWE on April 27th, 2018, at the King Abdullah Sports City's King Abdullah International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

The card was stacked with matches, but the most notable was a rare Royal Rumble match not held at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The bout was bigger than ever, as it featured an impressive 50 superstars.

RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and 205 Live stars were all featured in the bout, along with various free agents and Hall of Famers. Braun Strowman entered at 41 and ultimately won the match, receiving a title he never went on to defend.

#3. Vince McMahon shockingly won the ECW Championship during Backlash on April 29th, 2007

The Beermat @TheBeermat



Surprised he never booked himself to win the WCW title whilst he had the chance #OnThisDay in 2007, Vince McMahon captured the #ECW World Championship by pinning Bobby Lashley at #Backlash Surprised he never booked himself to win the WCW title whilst he had the chance #OnThisDay in 2007, Vince McMahon captured the #ECW World Championship by pinning Bobby Lashley at #BacklashSurprised he never booked himself to win the WCW title whilst he had the chance 😂 https://t.co/ugdf5XMRdz

Backlash took place on April 29th, 2007, from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. While the show featured six big-time bouts, including a Last Man Standing Match featuring The Undertaker and Batista, it was Vince McMahon's antics fans best remember.

The former WWE Chairman battled ECW Champion Bobby Lashley in a three-on-one Handicap Match. Vince was joined by his son Shane McMahon and Umaga, the latter of whom battled Lashley at WrestleMania 23 in the Battle of the Billionaires bout.

The bout was for the ECW Championship, with the stipulation being that whoever pinned The All Mighty would win the belt.

Vince shockingly pinned the former champion, of course, under dubious means, earning McMahon his second world title following his WWF Title win less than a decade prior.

#2. Brock Lesnar wrestled his first WWE match in eight years at Extreme Rules on April 29th, 2012

WWE Ruthless Aggression Era @WWERuthlessEra Do you think Brock Lesnar should have beaten John Cena in his return to WWE at extreme rules 2012? Do you think Brock Lesnar should have beaten John Cena in his return to WWE at extreme rules 2012? https://t.co/KRz8hEhlcq

WWE held its Extreme Rules event on April 29th, 2012, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The pay-per-view featured a plethora of extreme bouts and other stipulation matches, but the focus was more-so on who was headlining the card.

Brock Lesnar made his WWE return weeks prior to WrestleMania. The Beast had been away from the company ever since 2004 and went on to become the UFC Champion before finally making his return. His comeback saw him attack John Cena during an episode of RAW.

John and Brock were the main event of Extreme Rules and had an incredible 17-minute bout. Cena ultimately won thanks to the use of a metal chain along with an Attitude Adjustment onto the steel ring steps.

#1. Shawn Michaels teamed up with God during WWE Backlash on April 30th, 2006

Anthony @AnthonyX_34 Never forget Vince and Shane McMahon vs Shawn Michaels and God at WWE #Backlash Never forget Vince and Shane McMahon vs Shawn Michaels and God at WWE #Backlash https://t.co/NWQrlGfSEH

One of the most bizarre matches in the company's history took place at the Backlash event on April 30th, 2006. The show was held at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, in front of around 14,000 fans.

Seven matches took place on the main card, but the most well-remembered saw Shane McMahon and Vince McMahon team up to take on Shawn Michaels and his partner, God. The heel Vince mocked Shawn's faith and made the bout, which was effectively a No Holds Barred match.

A spotlight served as "God," with McMahon mocking the situation and even making the referee check "God" for a foreign object.

Shawn managed to overcome the odds for most of the bout, but eventually, The Spirit Squad interfered and allowed the McMahons to win. Vince officially defeated "God," according to the WWE record books.

Poll : 0 votes