5 times Vince McMahon abruptly cancelled a superstars' push

Don't cross the boss!

There are many superstars who come and go in WWE. As much as the reality of certain situations can be harsh, the fact of the matter is that not every superstar is going to get pushed and not every superstar is going to be a main eventer.

There's a clear hierarchy and while some can change that by getting over, to the most part, it is the office who selects who gets pushed and who doesn't. Fans may not like it, but that's simply the way it is.

However, there have been superstars that have been selected to get major pushes, but for some reason or the other, they were cancelled in abrupt fashion. Whether it was personal issues, injuries or other factors, major opportunities were missed and fans were left to wonder what could have been.

Here are five superstars who for some reason or the other had their pushes cancelled.

#5. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre could still be a world champion

Drew McIntyre was dubbed as "The Chosen One" in 2009, being handpicked by Vince McMahon himself, who introduced him as a "future world champion". He was pushed right off the bat and it wasn't long before he became Intercontinental Champion.

Things were going his way, all until he reportedly had a public altercation with then-wife Taryn Terrell. Soon after, he found that his push got abruptly cancelled and after that, he spiralled right down the card.

The nature in which he spiralled down was indeed a shocking one, but his 2014 release turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as he was allowed to travel around the world and reinvent himself.

From his physique to his in-ring ability and character, he improved every aspect of his game before returning to WWE in 2017. Many believe that Vince McMahon's prophecy will indeed be fulfilled, over a decade after he made it.

