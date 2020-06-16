5 Times Vince McMahon fell out with top WWE Superstars (and the reasons why)

Some WWE Superstars have struggled to get along with Vince McMahon at times.

Even The Undertaker stopped speaking to Vince McMahon for a short time.

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker usually have a good relationship

Regardless of who leads the creative direction of RAW and SmackDown these days, even the most casual of WWE viewers will know that Vince McMahon ultimately approves the majority of storyline developments that we see every week on WWE television.

The Superstars of RAW and SmackDown are often asked in media interviews about their relationship with Vince McMahon, and whether they have the courage to knock on his door to present ideas to the man who is essentially in charge of their characters.

While the younger crop of Superstars are unlikely to speak out of line in front of their boss, the same cannot be said for veterans of the business who have worked under Vince McMahon for several years.

In this article, let’s take a look at five top WWE Superstars who had a real-life falling out with the WWE Chairman, as well as the reasons why.

#5 Vince McMahon and The Undertaker

The inspiration for this article came from the fourth episode of WWE Network series ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’, which featured The Undertaker discussing his falling out with Vince McMahon over his Starrcast booking in 2019.

The Starrcast wrestling convention, run by podcast host Conrad Thompson, took place in the same area and on the same weekend as AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing.

Explaining the situation in his documentary series, The Undertaker said a social media group made the booking for him and he was unaware that Starrcast had a minor affiliation with AEW.

Vince McMahon pulled The Undertaker from the event, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, which led to the two men briefly not speaking to each other.

"Vince and I had a little bit of a falling out over it, and I understand where he was coming from. He’s got a business to run. I understand his position. But I also had a position of my own that needed to be understood. We didn’t talk for a little while and then we both let our guard down enough to talk and then we got things worked out.” [H/T Fightful]

The Undertaker jokingly added that his relationship with Vince McMahon has been “sunshine and rainbows” since their Starrcast disagreement.

