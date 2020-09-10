5 times Vince McMahon got angry at WWE Superstars for not following instructions

There are a number of unwritten rules in WWE, most of which were put into action by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, which means that when these rules are broken or Superstars refuse to follow his instructions, more often than not there is a punishment.

Over the years, several WWE stars have defied the WWE Chairman for their own reasons, to make a match look much more brutal or because they disagree with the instructions they are given.

Vince McMahon has been described as a boss who is often open for discussion, someone whose door is always open for his employees, so it's easy to see why he would be angry with these WWE stars when they failed to follow his instructions.

#5 Seth Rollins defied Vince McMahon

Whilst Seth Rollins has always been seen as one of Vince McMahon and Triple H's top stars, even the former World Champion has defied The Chairman in the past.

Seth Rollins had been pushing for a match with CM Punk since the star began working for WWE Backstage. Rollins called Punk out at every opportunity but Punk refused the match.

This went one step further when Rollins responded to the CM Punk chants on RAW.

"I tried to get CM Punk here, I'm sorry, he didn't want to show up. He wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about a change he's too afraid to make himself."

Vince McMahon had been ignoring the fact that the WWE Universe wanted to chant for the former star but Rollins commented on the fact that he had tried to get him to return. The mention of CM Punk on WWE TV made Vince McMahon angry, according to The Wrestling Observer.

"Vince McMahon was furious at Rollins' mention of Punk. The general order is that you should never promote or give wings to a fight that will not happen. "

It comes as no surprise that Seth Rollins vs CM Punk is still yet to become a reality.