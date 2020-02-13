5 Times WWE literally handed a title to a wrestler without them winning a match

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A reward from WWE, we would call it

Winning a championship in WWE is one of the toughest things to accomplish. A wrestler can have everything in their hands, but without holding a title, fans don't always see them as a success. We have seen countless incidents when a wrestler won a title after years of strong disciplined work. But not everyone has to put their blood, sweat, and tears for becoming a champion. Sometimes, it's a little bit easier.

In this article, we will recall 5 moments when WWE handed a title to its wrestlers — who took the gold without winning a match.

#5 Drew McIntyre took the Intercontinental Championship from Kofi Kingston

Drew McIntyre took the Intercontinental Championship from Kingston right after he won it

Drew McIntyre — the Royal Rumble 2020 winner — will face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship. Fans believe that he’ll beat The Beast for the title. We know he’s The Chosen One and when Vince McMahon gave him this title a long time ago, fans knew McIntyre would have a bright future in WWE.

In 2010, McIntyre beat John Morrison for the Intercontinental Championship at the TLC pay-per-view. During his feud with Matt Hardy, SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long stripped McIntyre of his title and fired him because he attacked Hardy after a victory, but he didn’t cease his attack despite multiple warnings.

Long announced that a tournament would be hel for the vacant title which Kofi Kingston won. When he was about to celebrate his victory, though, McIntyre returned. He came with a letter written by Vince McMahon which stated that his suspension was over and he would continue his reign as Intercontinental Champion. Kofi would eventually win the championship from McIntyre at the Over the Limit pay-per-view.

1 / 5 NEXT