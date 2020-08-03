Wrestling is a solo sport, superstars work for decades for the chance to be signed by a company like WWE, but more often than not, the creative team make the decision to put them into a tag team.

Whilst there are some stars who are able to become stars in WWE alone, there are others whose path to the top has to include a run as part of a tag team. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns began their career in a stable and have since branched out, but this isn't the case for every star.

There are many wrestlers who are forced together as a team when they are already rivals because the creative team has nothing for the two stars at that time or because it makes much more compelling television.

#5. Cesaro and Sheamus

Cesaro and Sheamus became known as The Bar after RAW General Manager Mick Foley decided that the two men would work better as a team than they could as rivals.

Ahead of their union, Cesaro and Sheamus had a number of show-stealing matches as part of a best of seven series. The final match of the series was a draw after neither man was able to continue, which led to the WWE Hall of Famer deciding that the two men could work better as team mates.

Sheamus and Cesaro went on to dominate the Tag Team Division on both RAW and SmackDown where they lifted the WWE Tag Team Championships on five separate occasions. The Bar has now gone their separate ways and interestingly Cesaro is now SmackDown Tag Team Champion but alongside Shinsuke Namakura, whilst Sheamus is part of a feud with Jeff Hardy.

Since Cesaro and Sheamus are both on SmackDown together at present, there is a possibility that the team could come together again in the future.