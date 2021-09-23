5 times WWE brought back old personas

A gimmick change is not unusual in WWE. However, it isn't easy to make one's mark with two or more characters, at times completely different from each other. For example, Batista briefly played different gimmicks in WWE, but neither 'The Leviathan' nor 'Deacon Batista' were as popular as 'The Animal.'

However, certain WWE superstars have had success with multiple personas. Thus, fans retain a fondness for their previous gimmicks. To satisfy such fans and for nostalgia, old personas are brought back from time to time. Performers may permanently revert to their old persona, or the change may be a one-off, with the latter being more common.

Throughout the history of WWE, many iconic moments have been created through the return of old gimmicks. Here is a list of five such occasions.

#5 King Booker (WWE Hall of Famer Booker T)

Booker T is often described as the last great King Of The Ring winner. The WCW legend won the tournament and created a comic heel character named King Booker.

Booker parodied royalty with his brilliant facial expressions and went on to create a court for himself. After winning the World Heavyweight Championship from Rey Mysterio, he became even more outlandish in his antics.

King Booker made a surprise appearance at Smackdown, halting The New Day's title-winning celebrations. Upon entering the ring, he bestowed royal titles upon all New Da members except for current WWE Champion Big E, leading to a hilarious segment.

