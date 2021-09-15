John Cena reacts to Big E's WWE title win

Big E's close friend and WWE legend John Cena has finally reacted to the former's world title win on RAW.

Back in the day, both men were in opposite corners on various occasions as Big E was a heel at the time. Outside the ring, though, the two are good friends and they used to hang out a lot while in the gym.

Big E won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career on this week's episode of RAW. He defeated Bobby Lashley for the coveted belt after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. The win garnered a mostly positive reaction from fans on social media as Big E is a beloved figure in the business.

John Cena, who is well known for posting contextless images on Instagram, has now reacted to the big win as well. The WWE legend's latest post is a photoshopped image in which Big E can be seen holding a drink. Check out the post HERE.

Big E has previously credited John Cena for helping him

John Cena is one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot into the squared circle, having done it all in the business. He has also helped younger stars along the way.

Big E was one such wrestler who benefitted from being around the WWE legend back in the day. The New Day member has opened up in the past about how John Cena has helped him in many ways.

"He’s done a lot over the years to be helpful, to give me advice, or to offer me a place to train, and I appreciate that. He contributes to our Kick Starter for ‘Our Heroes Rock’, contributed a lot of money to it, so I always appreciate that he’s someone who has looked out for me," said Big E.

John Cena recently finished off a short-lived stint in WWE, during which time he feuded with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Cenation leader failed to win the top title, though, and there's no telling when he's coming back again.

As for Big E, he is on top of the world after his WWE title win on RAW. The 35-year-old star has worked hard for years on end, and his world championship victory was certainly a deserving one.

