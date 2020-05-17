5 times WWE enhancement talents defeated established stars

Stone Cold Steve Austin

In WWE, just as wrestling everywhere around the world, major surprises are only ever just around the corner.

They say 'anything can happen in WWE' and, in our latest feature, we set out to prove that this adage is bang on the money. We're detailing just a handful of the times that enhancement talent scored major upset wins over established WWE Superstars.

Enhancement talents, if you didn't already know, are wrestlers who are largely unknown to the audience, and often without any real, established wrestling history to speak of. They've taken many forms over the years.

WWE Enhancement talents: The biggest losers

In WWE in the present day, enhancement talents or, to use the modern term, local competitors, tend to be youngsters from the WWE Performance Cente. The likes of Denzel Dejournette, for instance, has featured on RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks in matches against more established talents.

In previous years, however, older more grizzled wrestling veterans like Barry Horowitz and Duane Gill (prior to his Gillberg years, of course...) have been utilized to help up-and-coming WWE starlets get victories under their belts.

Whatever the type of enhancement talent, the unifying factor between them all is that they almost always lose. After all, that's their job - to enhance the talent they're working within that particular match. They show up, get in a few moves of their own if they're lucky, and then put over the other man or woman they're up against.

That said, while I said they almost always lose, there are exceptions. Given the fact that many thousands of enhancement talents have been pinned or made to tap out within a few minutes over the years, any instance where they've been booked by WWE to pick up a win has been a big, big deal.

Here, we take a look at some of those moments.

#5. The Kid defeats Razor Ramon

Arguably the biggest, or at least the most well-known victory for an enhancement talent in WWE history was the one scored by the wrestler now known as X Pac.

But before he was a member of D-Generation X, before he was a Hall of Famer, and before he was even X Pac, he was The Kid.

Back in 1993, Razor Ramon stepped into the ring against a fresh-faced, unknown wrestler for what looked to be another routine RAW match. Back then, it was rare for established stars to face each other in the way they do now - it was almost always the case that a match would pit one big name against someone they'd swiftly defeat.

The Kid turned that on its head, though, and pinned Ramon with a 1-2-3 count to secure one of the biggest WWE wins of the year. As a result, The Kid went on to be dubbed the 1-2-3 Kid and for him, the rest was history.