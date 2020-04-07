WWE Superstar reveals he's been training Seth Rollins' RAW opponent Denzel DeJournette

Find out more about the man who took on Rollins on this week's RAW.

Keith Lee has been overseeing his development at the Performance Center.

Denzel Dejournette in a match against Seth Rollins on RAW

WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee has revealed he's been overseeing the WWE development of Denzel DeJournette.

The NXT rookie made his RAW debut on Monday night in a losing effort against the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins.

While the bout was easy work for the multi-time former WWE Champion Rollins, the 6'2'' North Carolinian will no doubt have raised a few eyebrows on what was his first major televised WWE appearance before succumbing to The Stomp and an eventual three count.

The youngster has been toiling away at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, over recent months - the site of this year's WrestleMania 36 and, of course, recent episodes of RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Among the many experienced trainers overseeing his development is Keith Lee.

Speaking to WWE UK, Keith Lee has confirmed he's been regularly checking in on the progress of the youngster, and that of fellow Performance Center wrestler Briana Brandy.

Lee said:

"There's a couple of people there that I specifically look after and am quite fond of. One's name is Denzel DeJournette, and the other is Briana Brandy. These two come to us with zero experience in wrestling, but their work ethic, their attitudes and willingness to learn are almost untouchable. Those are people who, when I see them, I check in on them, have little chats and see how they're doing and what they're learning. I offer whatever I can in knowledge and assistance."

WWE confirmed the signing of Denzel DeJournette in July 2018, with the up-and-coming star making his NXT live event debut in October of that year in a battle royal. He made further appearances in November, before a singles defeat to Wesley Blake in December.

Briana Brandy, meanwhile, is an aspiring hip-hop artist with a substantial body of work already under her belt before she transitioned into the squared circle. Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy wrote an introductory feature on her, which you can read here.

Lee himself has enjoyed a great few months on a personal level. He went toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble before being eliminated. He won the NXT North American Championship by defeating Roderic Strong to start his first championship reign in the company.