5 times WWE Hall of Famers praised current Superstars 

Several WWE Superstars from the current era in wrestling have looked up to popular stars from the past. Many WWE Hall of Famers have stated their opinions regarding today's product via various platforms. Still, many of them have also praised the stars of the current generation every once in a while.

This list will look at relevant instances of WWE Hall of Famers who mentioned current stars in a positive light. It can be a full-circle moment for current stars when their idols or other established legends praise them in an interview or through social media.

With that being said, here are five times WWE Hall of Famers praised current Superstars.

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin (Bayley/WWE Champion Drew McIntyre)

Bayley and Drew McIntyre have both been guests on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions podcast recently. Steve Austin spoke to WWE ON FOX's Ryan Satin not too long ago, and he said that Bayley's work as a heel over the past year or so has really impressed him.

"Well, I've said in the past as well. When Bayley turned heel, I think she became one of the most entertaining heels in the business. There's layers to her work. From a female standpoint, Charlotte Flair came back recently and Becky Lynch left because she was having a baby, but right now, I really like Bayley's heel work. I've been liking it for quite some time." (h/t: WrestlingInc.)

When it came to the men's division, the WWE Hall of Famer confessed that he never saw Drew McIntyre as a main event star a few years ago. However, Mick Foley told Steve Austin to keep an eye on McIntyre.

Now, the Texas Rattlesnake has become impressed with The Scottish Warrior's work as a top star in WWE.

"I've been watching him [Drew McIntyre]. To meet him in person and get a feel for his physicality and mentality and way he thinks about the business, I'm very impressed with Drew. He's really earned the position he's at in the business today."

Drew McIntyre is the current WWE Champion, while Bayley was the SmackDown Women's Champion for most of 2020.