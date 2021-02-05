5 times WWE legends returned to challenge current stars

Pitting top WWE stars of the past generation against the current crop is always looked at with a lot of excitement. Often described as a "dream match," we get to see WWE legends of the past return to take on younger Superstars.

A vocal part of the WWE fanbase aren't big fans of part-time Superstars taking up big spots at shows like WrestleMania. But it's more accepted when the legend uses that spot to elevate a current WWE Superstar.

We've seen quite a few WWE legends return over the last few years. While some have gone up against fellow-veterans (like Randy Orton vs. Edge, Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg, Undertaker vs. Goldberg, etc.), this list focuses on the big names who returned to challenge current WWE superstars.

#5. Goldberg - Returned to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title

Goldberg and Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021.

In the last four years, few legends have returned to WWE as much as Goldberg. While fans thought that Goldberg's return run would last from Survivor Series 2016 until WrestleMania 33 in 2017, it turned out to be more than that.

Goldberg has returned quite a few times since, and he has even won two World Championships in the process. While his initial opponents were Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens (for 22 seconds), and The Undertaker, he faced Dolph Ziggler and then won the Universal Championship from The Fiend Bray Wyatt in 2020.

While he lost the title to Braun Strowman, this entry focuses on this list's most recent example. Goldberg returned on RAW Legends Night to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Since Goldberg was incredibly successful in returning and beating current Superstars for the WWE Universal Title, fans worried that Drew McIntyre would suffer the same fate as Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt.

In an incredibly short-yet-entertaining opening contest, Goldberg ended up losing to Drew McIntyre - who hardly had any offense minus the Claymore Kick. It was a relief for WWE fans, and the outpour of hatred towards Goldberg calmed down.