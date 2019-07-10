5 Times WWE let their Superstars compete for other companies whilst under contract

Eddie Guerrero, John Cena and even Brock Lesnar have all competed for other companies, despite being under WWE contracts.

The WWE is the ultimate juggernaut of professional wrestling and has been that way for quite some time. Though rivals have tried to claim the top spot, including the AWA, WCW, TNA and most recently AEW, there's yet to be a company that has been able to usurp Vince McMahon.

With the biggest bank account, WWE has been able to afford the very top Superstars, but despite having this monopoly, the company isn't without its breaks.

On occasions, WWE have even allowed some of their Superstars to jump ship and showcase their talents in other promotions without facing repercussions. Here are 5 times the WWE allowed their very own Superstars to compete for other companies, despite being under contract.

#5. Latino Heat lights the fire of Ring of Honor

Eddie's career would culminate by winning the WWE Championship at No Way Out 2004 from Brock Lesnar

Though Eddie Guerrero is fondly remembered by all since his death in November 2005, things weren't always so easy for the high flyer. In 2001, Guerrero was fired by the company after being caught driving under the influence, though fortunately, he turned his life around in record time and was re-hired by the McMahon promotion the following year. In his hiatus though, Latino Heat would apply himself on the independent scene, and even worked the very first Ring of Honor show, titled The Era of Honor Begins.

After being rehired by WWE in 2002, Guerrero would quickly capture the Intercontinental Championship, though would return to ROH a few weeks later, competing in a tag team match. As a huge star in WCW and the WWF, we can only imagine how many fans first heard about the new promotion thanks to Latino Heat.

