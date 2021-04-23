5 times WWE memorabilia ended up on Pawn Stars

A lot of the time, some remarkable WWE memorabilia ends up on History Channel’s hit series Pawn Stars. The world-famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas holds a significant legacy in modern pop culture. The series chronicles the daily activities of Rick Harrison's family business.

The episodes revolve around the staff's interactions with a variety of customers who bring unique items to sell or pawn. During the negotiations, the audience learns about the historical and cultural significance of the items in question. Sometimes the seller gets a lucky offer for their unique objects, and sometimes the deal absurdly falls apart.

There have been some fascinating WWE-related items that made it onto the show, with viewers getting to hear the unique stories behind them. Let's take a look at five such instances where a customer wanted to sell their WWE-related prized possessions in the show.

#5 Kamala WWE action figure

On an episode of the show, a man named Erik brought a Kamala action figure to the pawnshop. Gold & Silver employee Chumlee attended the customer where the latter spoke on how he had acquired the retro action figure from an estate sale. The customer wanted to sell the item for an asking price of $7,500.

Many of you might know certain Kamala action figures are considered the "holy grail" of wrestling collector items, being extremely rare. Chumlee explained the late WWE legend's career, after which he brought in expert Steve Johnston of Rogue Toys to give a thorough analysis of the item. Steve gave his insightful views on the piece of memorabilia and revealed something shocking.

He said that Hasbro used to make WWE action figures during the 1990-1994 period. The company produced a line of 24 Kamala action figure prototypes for lawyers to sign off on, which featured a moon on his belly. The actual production version featured a star instead, as Kamala did not personally sign off on the item. However, other theories say it was a simple manufacturing defect.

Steve also mentioned that such a pre-release of the Kamala action figure with the moon would indeed be a unique piece for collectors, which could fetch up to $21,000 on eBay. Sadly, Steve confirmed Erik's figure was a fake replica of the original. He determined this by looking at the packaging, which featured unusual sticker residue, as well as noticing a strange paint job on the figure itself.

Chumlee ended up passing on purchasing the item for obvious reasons. Still, Erik chose to look on the bright side, saying, "It's still a really cool conversation piece for people to see my collection. So it's not a 'win,' but it's still a win."

