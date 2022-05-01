5 Times WWE released superstars siblings 

WWE releases have come thick and fast over the past few years, and several families have been split as a result.

There was a time when many family members were part of the company at the same time, and while there are still a few, this number has dropped considerably since 2020.

The following list looks at just five times WWE has released the siblings of their current superstars, with many of the following list of stars later following their family members out of the company as well.

#5. Mace's sister Raelyn Divine was recently released

While it wasn't common knowledge at the time, former RETRIBUTION member Mace's younger sister was contracted to WWE until recently. Jaylen Rae Williams was known under the ring name Raelyn Divine and was signed to the company back in August.

Standing at 6ft 3inches, Divine was the tallest female wrestler to ever sign for the company, and it was believed that the former basketball player would excel in the women's division. After being handed her new ring name earlier in the year, it came as a surprise that she was one of the names on the list of releases at the end of last month.

#4. Dolph Ziggler's brother Ryan was released by WWE in 2013

Dolph Ziggler has been a part of WWE for almost two decades. The Showoff has been able to reach the heights of the company during that time, and has also inspired his brother to follow in his footsteps.

Ryan Nemeth is just four years younger than Ziggler and was once signed to a developmental contract with WWE. The current AEW star signed for the company in 2011 before being released in 2013 after a handful of appearances for NXT.

Nemeth has since moved over to AEW, and his brother has continued to support him despite the star being part of the rival promotion.

#3. Matt Hardy's brother Jeff was released in 2003

Matt Hardy and his younger brother Jeff have become iconic in the tag team division throughout the course of their careers. AEW currently employs the two men, but there was a time when Matt and Jeff were synonymous with WWE.

Jeff Hardy had several personal struggles throughout his time in the spotlight and was released from the company several times. Back in 2003, Jeff was released while Matt was still considered to be an active talent.

At the time of his release, Matt was working as a solo star and was later released in 2005. Matt Hardy was quickly re-signed by the company, while Jeff made his return after a three-year hiatus in 2006.

#2. Alicia Fox's sister Christina Crawford was released in 2012

Alicia Fox is a former Divas Champion and was part of WWE for more than a decade before her departure back in 2020. While it wasn't well-known at the time, Fox's sister Christina was also signed to the company for a short period of time, from 2010 to 2012.

Christina was signed to a developmental deal and worked with several big names in the company, including AJ Lee, Kaitlyn, and Naomi, whilst part of FCW. She is a former FCW-Divas Champion and was seen as the final woman to hold the title following the rebranding into NXT.

Christina failed to make an appearance on NXT following her release in 2012 and has since begun working as a cheerleader.

#1. Bray Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas was released by WWE in 2021

Perhaps the most famous sibling pairing in modern-day WWE was Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt. While the duo were not allowed to work together despite their lengthy stints in the company, it was well-known that they were brothers.

Dallas failed to appear on-screen for more than a year ahead of his release in April 2021, and his brother Bray later followed him out of the exit door after he was released just three months later in July.

The two brothers are the children of Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, who was known as IRS during his time in the spotlight. There was a time when Mike and the duo's sister Mika also worked for the company as part of their backstage team.

