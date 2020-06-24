5 Times that WWE Superstars went off-script

Many of WWE's biggest stars have been part of unscripted moments.

WWE Superstars are sometimes forced to stray from what was originally planned.

Several WWE Superstars have been forced to go off-script in the past.

It's is well-known that WWE shows are scripted. In recent years, it has even been known for scripts from episodes of RAW or SmackDown to be leaked online. These documents have revealed the true extent to which the company scripts a large amount of what we see on WWE television.

Of course, the nature of WWE means that, sometimes, injuries can occur - leading to the result of a match being changed by company officials on-the-fly. This isn't what this list is based upon, though. Here are 5 times that WWE Superstars independently went off-script in moments that were obviously unplanned.

#5. Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman

At the 2019 WWE Royal Rumble, Braun Strowman challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in a Triple Threat match that also included Kane. Strowman, though, seemingly let the occasion get to him when exchanging blows with Lesnar in the middle of the match.

A stiff knee from the "Monster Among Men" caught Lesnar full-force in the jaw - and the former UFC Heavyweight Champion clearly wasn't happy with the situation. Lesnar reacted with a hard punch to the face of Strowman. This exchange was not your typical professional wrestling fare. It was obvious that Lesnar was livid and his punch loudly sent a message to Strowman to calm down.

Strowman hadn't worked with Lesnar too frequently leading into the match. It is possible that the now-Universal Champion was attempting to pace the match himself, something that veterans such as Lesnar are often in charge of. Lesnar likely delivered a heavy shot to Strowman to make it clear that he needed to slow down before someone got injured.

It's doubtful that the knee actually bothered former MMA competitor Lesnar, but it was stiff enough that he took note and decided that he needed to respond in kind.

