5 times WWE Superstars committed legitimate crimes on live TV

In the world of WWE, it is common for fans to witness their favorite superstars in handcuffs being escorted out of the arena. Fines for attacking referees and backstage officials are also pretty commonplace.

In July 2015, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker engaged in a massive brawl that spiraled out of control. The police had to put the Beast Incarnate in handcuffs to put a stop to his rampage.

Although the arrests may not be "real," some of the offenses committed would warrant some serious legal action if the crimes were legitimate outside the context of entertainment. Here, we look at five times WWE Superstars committed legitimate crimes on live television.

#5. Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz on WWE RAW (August 22, 2022)

The most recent addition to this list is the returning Dexter Lumis' kidnapping of The Miz. The incident occurred during a tag team match between The A-Lister & Ciampa and the team of AJ Styles & Bobby Lashley.

Lumis had been causing disturbances in the crowd for the last few weeks, but he shocked everyone by kidnapping the former WWE Champion in the middle of a tag match. The former NXT star used a decoy to keep the security staff busy before locking in a Sleeper Hold on The Miz and forcefully dragging him out of the arena.

Abduction is a serious offense throughout the world and a punishable crime. Lumis was arrested on NXT 2.0 for his actions.

#4. Stephanie McMahon was once arrested for slapping a fan on WWE RAW (July 21, 2014)

In the summer of 2014, WWE started a program between Brie Bella and Stephanie McMahon. In June, Stephanie threatened to fire Brie for shoving her away, but Daniel Bryan's wife quit before the CEO could do so.

Not one to take a slight lightly, Stephanie took drastic measures by punishing Nikki Bella and stripping Bryan of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, she took it a step too far when she slapped Brie in July 2014.

The problem was that the former Divas Champion was in attendance as a WWE fan, and the CEO was not within her rights to assault Brie. Stephanie was arrested by a couple of police officers, who put her in handcuffs amid a cheering crowd, and humiliated Vince McMahon's daughter by escorting her out of the arena.

#3. Vince McMahon was arrested for putting his hands on a police officer on WWE RAW (December 28, 2015)

At TLC 2015, Roman Reigns brutally assaulted Triple H and put the COO out of commission. The onslaught led to the return of Vince McMahon, who looked to set things straight for his daughter and son-in-law.

In late December 2015, his antics reached a climax when he tried to have Roman Reigns arrested for pushing him to the ring canvas. Stephanie McMahon brought out the New York Police Department to arrest the Big Dog. However, things turned sour for the father-daughter duo when the police refused to put Reigns in handcuffs.

A furious Mr. McMahon held an officer by his collar, which prompted the cops to put the former CEO in handcuffs and escort him out of the building. The Boss was released soon after, but not before some hilarious mugshots were taken following his arrest.

#2. Brock Lesnar destroys a Cadillac on WWE RAW (July 6, 2015)

No stranger to destruction and dominance, Brock Lesnar is one of the most aggressive, violent, and brutal athletes in sports entertainment. One does not want to get on the wrong side of the Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar was livid after a four-on-one assault by The Authority, Seth Rollins, Kane, and J&J Security. This time, however, he took his aggression to another level. Rollins had gifted Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury (J&J Security) a brand-new Cadillac as a token of appreciation for their loyalty.

An irate Lesnar destroyed the Cadillac on live television to the amazement of the live crowd. Using a fireman's axe, he broke the windshield. In the climax, he tore apart the door and swung it away into the crowd, which accidentally injured a fan.

Depending on damage costs, vehicle destruction and vandalism may count as felonies. So, Lesnar committed a severe crime that night, but no one dared to come near him, for he was on a rampage.

#1. Randy Orton "murdered" The Fiend by burning him alive ( WWE TLC 2020)

The Viper has a reputation for being vile, demented, and malicious. From Punt-kicking fathers to kissing wives in front of their husbands, there is no immoral deed Randy Orton will not commit to torment his rivals.

However, in December 2020, the 14-time World Champion outdid himself, taking his malice to an unprecedented level. Granted, he was up against a monster in The Fiend, Bray Wyatt's sadistic alter-ego. But watching Orton burn another human being alive wasn't a pleasant sight.

Orton and Wyatt collided in a FireFly Inferno Match. In the climax of the hellacious affair, the Apex Predator put his rival down with a ring-shattering RKO. He then doused The Fiend with gasoline and set it on fire before posing on the stage to close the show.

It was a storyline death, but committing murder is still a heinous offense. Every time it seems like he can't stoop any lower, Orton outdoes himself. On that night, he became a sadistic criminal.

