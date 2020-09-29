5 Times WWE stars criticized other people's storylines

Nowadays, WWE Superstars only have to scroll through their social media timelines to receive instant feedback about their matches and storylines.

As well as fans’ opinions, it is easy for current-day WWE Superstars to find out what various colleagues and WWE legends have to say about their weekly storyline developments.

For example, WWE commentator Corey Graves interviews somebody associated with WWE every week on his podcast, and he also chimes in with his own opinions on the biggest storylines that people are talking about.

WWE legend Mick Foley has also been known to discuss WWE matters with his fans on social media, while the likes of AJ Styles and Paige have told stories about their careers on their Twitch channels.

Now, while the majority of WWE stars remain positive about the company’s on-screen product, some people have taken the bold approach of letting everybody know exactly what they think about certain storylines.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five WWE storylines that were criticized by other WWE stars.

#5 Ember Moon criticized Sasha Banks and Bayley's WWE dominance

The Golden Role Models held all the gold in WWE

Although WWE Superstars are assigned to certain brands these days, Sasha Banks and Bayley were allowed to appear on all three of WWE’s main shows in the summer of 2020 following their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship victory over Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Banks and Bayley also held the WWE RAW Women’s Championship and WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, respectively, in the build-up to SummerSlam 2020, meaning they held every title that is available to female Superstars on RAW and SmackDown.

Speaking on a Twitch stream in July 2020, WWE Superstar Ember Moon acknowledged that The Golden Role Models were performing well in their roles as the top villains across WWE’s women’s divisions.

However, she questioned why WWE decided to put so much emphasis on the same two women when the spotlight could have been given to other female Superstars, including the departing Kairi Sane.

“Sasha and Bayley have done a great job with the limited roster, but there are too many people sitting at home to tie up all the titles with two people.”

Moon’s comments came after Sane was attacked backstage by Bayley during a RAW Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Banks. Asuka opted to help her friend, which meant Banks won the match via countout.

“I was kind of upset. The match was superb, but I don't like the fact that knowing it was Kairi's last appearance. I don't know if that's the way you should go.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Bayley responded to Moon’s remarks by claiming that she and Banks were taking control of the women’s divisions in WWE because they did not see anybody else stepping up to the plate.