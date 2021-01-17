5 Times WWE Stars' family members interfered in big matches

The family members of several WWE Superstars have interfered in high-stakes matches in the past.

More recently, Ric Flair turned on his daughter - Charlotte Flair - on an episode of WWE RAW. Charlotte Flair's opponent was Lacey Evans. The Sassy Southern Belle had charmed The Nature Boy into helping her out against his own daughter.

Ric Flair's ringside interruption in Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans' match is certainly not the first time a family member of a WWE Superstar has interfered in a match. As a matter of fact, such interruptions have even occurred at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five times when the family members of WWE stars interrupted in big matches.

#5 Members of the Hart family and The Hart Dynasty got involved in Bret Hart's WWE WrestleMania 26 match against Vince McMahon

WrestleMania 26 was an event where both Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart wrestled on the same WrestleMania match card after so many years. While HBK's clash against The Undertaker would be remembered as a classic for the ages, Bret Hart's match with Vince McMahon wasn't exactly an in-ring masterpiece.

However, Bret Hart and Vince McMahon's clash did showcase a storyline that had blurred the lines between fiction and reality, which is infamously known as The Montreal Screwjob.

2010: #WrestleMania 26 - 13yrs after THAT night in Montreal, Bret Hart got some revenge #NoHoldsBarred vs Mr McMahon pic.twitter.com/FY5Tp9ajhx — On This Day In WWE (@OnThisDayWWE) March 29, 2014

WWE had booked a No Holds Barred Lumberjack match between Vince McMahon and Bret Hart so that the Hart family's interruption could eventually take place. Bruce Hart was the special guest referee in this scenario.

At the time of their match, Vince McMahon said that he had paid Bret Hart's family to turn on The Hitman at WrestleMania. However, it was soon revealed that Bret Hart had been informed of the same by his family before the match itself. This meant that members of the Hart family including The Hart Dynasty (Tyson Kidd, Natalya, and David Hart Smith) would then assist Bret Hart in punishing Vince McMahon on The Show of Shows.

Vince McMahon eventually tapped out to the Sharpshooter submission hold and lost the match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 26.