5 Times WWE stars scared other wrestlers backstage

WWE fans have more access to backstage footage in 2020 than any year in the company’s history.

Not only do WWE Superstars often post videos of themselves backstage at shows, but WWE releases similar footage on social media and in documentaries.

Over the years, several WWE Superstars have shown off a fun side to their real-life personalities by scaring some of their colleagues backstage.

The likes of Paige and Sasha Banks have been involved in pranks on their fellow WWE Superstars on the main roster. Meanwhile, in WWE NXT, coach Matt Bloom has dedicated most of his Instagram account to frightening Performance Center recruits.

In this article, let’s take a look at five times that WWE stars scared another wrestler.

#5 Renee Young scared WWE Superstar Becky Lynch

Paige and Renee Young decided to play a prank on Becky Lynch before the June 19, 2018 episode of WWE SmackDown.

The two women spotted that Lynch had left her luggage bag in the middle of the floor in the women’s locker room.

Paige thought it would be funny to hide inside the bag and jump out when Lynch returned and tried to open it. However, she soon realized that she did not fit in the bag, so she got Young to help her out.

Young fit in the bag and, as you can see in the video above, the plan worked to perfection.

Lynch, who did not suspect a thing, shouted, “Oh my God!” when she noticed Young in her bag.

Paige explained the logic behind the prank in an interview on WWE’s YouTube channel.

“We do love a good prank, and I feel like this was a very PG prank, which is great. We saw the bag, me and Renee both were like, ‘I wonder if we can fit inside this bag!’”

All three women appeared on that night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Paige (SmackDown General Manager) and Young (interviewer) were involved in backstage segments, while Lynch defeated Billie Kay.

Two months after this video, Lynch turned against Charlotte Flair at WWE SummerSlam 2018, kick-starting her run as The Man character.