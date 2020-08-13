5 times WWE stars tried to legitimately hurt their opponents during a match

WWE - and pro wrestling in general- is a team sport, of sorts. Wrestlers are aware that the only way to put on a fantastic match is to work with your opponent and try to make each other look their best.

Several WWE stars have had issues with their opponents in the past and didn't want to work with them. There are also moments when WWE's creative team has told the stars that there will be a certain end to a match, so they have had to injure their opponents for real for the sake of the storyline.

While many wrestlers don't go out their way to intentionally hurt anyone else, there are a few who have gained that kind of reputation and have been known to injure stars intentionally in the past.

#5. Alberto Del Rio vs. Sin Cara (WWE RAW, 2013)

Alberto Del Rio is a former World Champion, but his issues with Sin Cara became well known throughout his time contracted to WWE. Del Rio faced off against the masked star on an episode of RAW back in 2013 and it's believed that the first kick of the match broke his finger.

Sin Cara called for the match to prematurely end due to the injury and it was obvious that Del Rio wasn't impressed. In an unscripted moment after the referee had called to finish the match, The Mexican star rolled his opponent into the ring and kicked him hard in the ribs.

The referee was then forced to hold Del Rio back from attacking Cara further as he continued to scream at him in front of the live audience. The Wrestling Observer reported that this led to backstage heat on Sin Cara for finishing his match early when many stars would have continued despite the injury.

Del Rio and Sin Cara had heat for much of their WWE career and this was just one of the times where this boiled over into the ring.