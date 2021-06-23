5 times WWE Superstars attacked Hall of Famers

WWE NXT last week saw a Million Dollar Coronation ceremony take place. WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase presided over a segment that officially crowned NXT Superstar LA Knight as the new Million Dollar Champion.

Knight won the distinction of becoming the new Million Dollar Champion at the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event the prior weekend. Defeating rival Cameron Grimes in a brutal ladder match, LA Knight was on the top of the world.

LA Knight showered the Million Dollar Man with praise, explaining how much on an influence and inspiration Ted DiBiase had been on his professional wrestling career. However, Knight then shockingly followed this with a brutal attack on the WWE Hall of Famer.

Cameron Grimes eventually hit the ring and made the save for DiBiase, fighting off LA Knight in the process.

But, this isn't the first time that a WWE Superstar has violently attacked a WWE Hall of Famer during the history of WWE.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five times WWE superstars attacked Hall of Famers.

#5 Chris Jericho attacks WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper (WWE RAW - February 16, 2009)

Chris Jericho attacked WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper during the build to the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania in 2009

The 2008 film The Wrestler, starring Mickey Rourke, took the world by storm upon its release. The movie tells the story of a once famous professional wrestler in the waning years of his career, still chasing fame and glory whilst negatively affecting his health and personal life.

The film gained notable critical acclaim and was nominated for a variety of high-profile awards. Rourke himself was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Randy "The Ram" Robinson in the film.

After the success of The Wrestler, rumors began to swirl that Mickey Rourke could compete at WrestleMania 25 in 2009. Rourke later confirmed that he would indeed wrestle Chris Jericho at the 25th Anniversary of WrestleMania during the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Thinking about my 2009 #Wrestlemania feud w #RoddyPiper & I believe this was one of his last GREAT promos. RIVETING!http://t.co/d7x315YkMB — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 1, 2015

After concerns from Rourke's inner circle about how an association with professional wrestling would be perceived during the "awards season," it was subsequently announced that Mickey Rourke would not be competing at WrestleMania 25. However, he would be in attendance at the event.

Mickey Rourke backing out of his proposed WrestleMania 25 match against Chris Jericho caused WWE to alter their WrestleMania plans. Y2J focused on one of the key themes of The Wrestler and began targeting professional wrestling legends who "didn't know when to hang it up."

Such legends included WWE Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper. Jericho confronted Piper on the February 16, 2009 episode of RAW. After a verbal dressing down at the hands of the Hot Rod, Jericho viciously attacked the former Intercontinental Champion, kicking the Hall of Famer several times in the gut.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra