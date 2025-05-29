5 Times WWE Superstars broke kayfabe by being seen together in public

It's no secret that WWE matches have pre-determined outcomes. However, Vince McMahon shocked the wrestling world in the late 80s by making this secret public. Wrestlers over the years have tried their best to keep kayfabe even outside the ring. It was difficult to see a babyface and a heel together in public, which was a way to maintain the storylines in real life.

However, this did not last for long. Many wrestlers have broken character while outside the ring, as fans have seen superstars who were fierce on-screen rivals hang out together outside WWE. This listicle reveals five times WWE Superstars broke kayfabe by being seen together in public.

#5. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman were fierce rivals throughout their time together in WWE. The two superstars have been featured in high-profile feuds over the years and have put on some of the most brutal matches and segments in WWE history.

However, the Tribal Chief and the Monster Among Men are good friends outside the ring. Both superstars have broken kayfabe while off-screen. The Monster Among Men has said in the past that Roman has helped him along his journey in WWE. They have also praised each other in several interviews. Despite being on-screen rivals, the two were once spotted together in Italy, ignoring kayfabe altogether.

#4. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley do not see eye-to-eye in WWE. The two superstars were in a lengthy feud throughout 2024. However, they have maintained a close friendship off-screen.

They recently broke kayfabe when the two were seen together, along with a few other WWE Superstars, on a yacht cruise for Natalya's birthday.

#3. Bianca Belair and Naomi

Bianca Belair and Naomi had a falling out after it was revealed that Naomi was behind the attack on Belair's former tag team partner, Jade Cargill. However, it seems the rift between the two superstars applies only inside the ring, as they were recently seen together at Natalya's birthday celebration.

Natalya's recent Instagram post shows her having a good time with several WWE Superstars, including Belair and Naomi, on her birthday. You can watch the video here.

#2.Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax

Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax had a falling out after the former cashed in the Money in the Bank Contract on her old friend to win the WWE Women's Title.

However, the two superstars seemed to forget the cash-in when they were spotted together in behind-the-scenes footage from the RAW Netflix Premiere in January, which took place only a few days after Stratton betrayed Nia Jax. Stratton and Jax were laughing and posing with Natalya, Maryse, WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Michelle McCool, and Seth Rollins.

#1. Bron Breakker and Jey Uso

Bron Breakker and Jey Uso have clashed on several occasions in WWE over the past few months, and their most recent encounter took place on the May 19, 2025, episode of RAW. The match took place after Breakker ambushed the World Heavyweight Champion the previous week on Seth Rollins' orders.

Despite their on-screen rivalry, it appears the two superstars are good friends in real life. Bron and Jey have been seen working out and spending time together in public. A recent example where they broke kayfabe was when Jey posted a photo of him and Bron together, sending a message to Bron ahead of their match on RAW.

About the author Bethel Benjamin Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.



When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.



All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.



When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing. Know More