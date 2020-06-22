5 Times WWE Superstars couldn't control their anger on TV

These 5 WWE Superstars lost their cool while they were on TV.

They lashed out at fellow Superstars or fans as a result.

Stephanie McMahon and CM Punk

It isn't exactly a secret that pro-wrestling is scripted, and we have gone way past the times when keeping kayfabe alive was one of the most important aspects in the industry. Today, we occasionally see WWE Superstars breaking character and praising their rivals on social media.

What we witness on our TV screens every single week is something that WWE's writers churn out, in order to provide us entertainment. The heated verbal exchanges, bloody brawls, and everything in between are all part of WWE's storylines. There are rare occasions though, where what we see on live TV is actually real.

WWE Superstars are human beings, and there are times when they can't keep their emotions in check. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at 5 times WWE Superstars got genuinely angry on live TV, and the reasons behind the same.

#5 Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon

Back in late 2013, The Authority as running rampant on WWE RAW and The Rhodes Brothers were one of their targets. It all culminated in a Tag Team match between Cody & Goldust and Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins at WWE Battleground, with the stipulation stating that a loss for the babyfaces would result in the Rhodes family being terminated from WWE. Cody and Goldust won the match, and celebrated the win with their father.

At one point in this angle, Dusty Rhodes had a verbal exchange with Stephanie McMahon on WWE RAW. During the promo, Dusty went off-script and cut Stephanie off by giving her a facepalm. Stephanie was visibly angry at him during the promo and immediately slapped his hand down. Later, it was reported that Stephanie was angry at Rhodes for cutting her off in that manner. The move hadn't been discussed prior to the segment and wasn't a part of the promo. Stephanie wasn't thrilled with Dusty's improvisation.

