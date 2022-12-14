5 times WWE Superstars have deactivated Twitter and why

WWE Superstars oftentimes have contentious relationships with fans on social media, causing them to step away.

Social media has allowed the WWE Universe to connect with their favorites with a click of a button, for better or for worse. Sometimes, the negativity from wrestling fans can be too much for a superstar to handle. However, there have also been instances where a wrestler left Twitter due to reasons unrelated to fan interactions.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars that have deleted their Twitter accounts.

#5. Mia Yim deletes her Twitter after WWE fans freak out over harmless photograph

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… the last tweet before mia yim deactivated.. some of you are so weird and unnecessary, she never needed to apologize. i really hope she’s okay. the last tweet before mia yim deactivated.. some of you are so weird and unnecessary, she never needed to apologize. i really hope she’s okay. 💙 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c5fCBO5zHj

The WWE Universe was in an uproar over a photograph of Mia Yim posing with United States Champion Austin Theory. Those that haven't stepped outside in some time brought up Mia's husband, AEW star Keith Lee, and claimed that she shouldn't be taking photographs with other men.

The completely unnecessary and borderline sad reaction from fans has caused Mia Yim to delete her Twitter account. Time will tell if fans will learn how to interact on social media with public figures and if it is worth it for Mia to return down the line.

#4. Cody Rhodes steps away due to negativity from fans

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Where we last left off... Where we last left off... https://t.co/EN5HS8OCgb

The former AEW EVP and current WWE Superstar briefly deleted his Twitter account last year. Cody was still part of AEW at the time and had completely lost his connection with the promotion's fanbase.

His verbose promos were no longer generating a reaction from the fans and he was booed mercilessly on Dynamite every week. The negativity on social media took its toll on The American Nightmare and he deleted his account before eventually returning.

Cody told Busted Open Radio that he was moving to Instagram due to negativity, with fans referring to him as a WWE reject.

“Yesterday was my last day on Twitter 'cause of the amount of sniping and negativity on there. I just moved everything over to my Instagram. But I don’t even get mad at it 'cause they had X amount of years, two decades, where that was the only product.” (H/T: Metro)

#3. Shotzi recently deleted her account

Shoti explains why she deleted her Twitter account on Instagram

Shotzi had an up-and-down year in WWE in 2022. She has been ridiculed for botches while also seemingly getting a push by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

She battled Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship but came up short, and it was the Baddest Woman on the Planet that had the biggest botch of the match.

The 30-year-old has deleted her Twitter account twice this year, once after seeing the negative reaction after her rough outing at Money in the Bank, and again after a back-and-forth with Liv Morgan. She has since returned to the social media platform.

#2. Scotty 2 Hotty

Jordan Patu @Jordan_Patu Scotty 2 Hotty being run off Twitter for saying he would personally prefer not to work intergender matches because he does not want his daughter to watch him throw women around in a pre determined fight. Very normal community. Scotty 2 Hotty being run off Twitter for saying he would personally prefer not to work intergender matches because he does not want his daughter to watch him throw women around in a pre determined fight. Very normal community.

Scotty 2 Hotty made the mistake of saying he doesn't work intergender matches because he doesn't want his daughter to see them earlier this year.

Instead of reacting to what he said, Scotty's words were twisted so much that he was accused of being a hateful person. Rather than deal with the unwarranted scrutiny, Scotty elected to leave the platform and the Twitteratti moved on to their next victim.

#1. Mick Foley

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes This Thursday Mick Foley joins 2 Lies and 1 Truth podcast to talk about life as Santa Claus!! The stories are epic... TUNE IN Thursday 5pm EST @YouTube @Spotify or @ApplePodcasts This Thursday Mick Foley joins 2 Lies and 1 Truth podcast to talk about life as Santa Claus!! The stories are epic... TUNE IN Thursday 5pm EST @YouTube @Spotify or @ApplePodcasts https://t.co/xHK0Dt8iM0

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has stepped away from Twitter following Elon Musk's purchase of the company.

The Hardcore Legend spoke more about his decision to leave the social media application on his Foley is Pod show.

“As it became progressively more divisive, I began to feel like I was swimming in a pool full of turds. One turd, you can dodge that turd and you can still enjoy the crystal water, but at a certain point, when being on Twitter just becomes an exercise in dodging turds, it’s time to get out of the water and that’s what I did.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Foley had close to two million followers at the time of deleting his account. It will be interesting to see if the 57-year-old ever returns to Twitter.

