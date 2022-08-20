WWE Superstar deletes Twitter account after social media exchange with Liv Morgan

WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi deleted her Twitter account after a recent social media altercation with Liv Morgan.

The former NXT Superstar and current SmackDown Women's Champion had a heated exchange on Twitter. After their recent SmackDown clash which saw Morgan come out the victor, it looks like Shotzi is done with her antics for now.

Before the superstar's account was gone, a fan captured a screenshot of one of her last posts. Shotzi bid farewell and announced she would only return if she wanted to "bully" another superstar.

"Bye! See yall when I want to bully another one of my coworkers!!" the SmackDown Superstar tweeted

This isn't the first time Shotzi has deleted her account. Back in July, right after Money in the Bank, the former NXT title holder removed her account following the negativity she received after the premium live event.

Shotzi claims Liv Morgan got former WWE Superstar fired during their exchange

The exchange between the WWE Superstars all started when the champion claimed she could still defeat Shayna Baszler in Clash at the Castle despite her arm being injured.

Shotzi responded that Liv was lying and that she wasn't even hurt. Her rival replied that her arm was feeling better, which resulted in their recent SmackDown clash.

Morgan recommended her rival a book titled "The Insecure Girl's Handbook." Shotzi gave a bold reply when asked if that was the book Liv read when she got Ruby Riott (aka Ruby Soho) fired.

The green-haired superstar was then asked if she was going to be whipped by Liv's "trashy" gear on The Grandest Stage of Them All. In a brutal response, Liv said it was something she would consider since it may be Shotzi's only WrestleMania moment.

Now that the two superstars have settled their differences, the SmackDown Women's Champion is focused on defending her title against Baszler in September.

