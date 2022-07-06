Shotzi breaks silence after deleting her Twitter account 

Shotzi has given an update on how she's doing after deactivating her Twitter account.

The SmackDown star faced a lot of backlash from fans due to her performance in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this past Saturday. Several of her spots in the bout didn't go as planned.

Although no one was seriously injured, she received a lot of criticism on social media. Before deactivating her Twitter account, she released a statement revealing that some people said she should be fired from WWE, among other nasty things.

Shotzi has now put up a message on her Instagram story stating that she's doing fine and trying to stay motivated and positive.

"I appreciate everyone checking on me but I swear I'm fine. I have been going through the toughest year of my personal life so it's deeper than nasty comments, but also Twitter has not helped with my already fragile mind state. Just trying to stay motivated and positive. I am focused on my goals and not what's on the internet," the SmackDown star wrote.

It should be noted that this was the SmackDown star's first appearance in the MITB ladder match.

Shotzi was unable to win the Women's Money in the Bank contract

The 30-year-old star competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match alongside Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and Asuka.

All six women fought hard to retrieve the coveted briefcase, but only one of them emerged victorious. The bout was won by none other than Liv Morgan, who pushed Big Time Becks off the ladder to grab the briefcase.

Ms. Money in the Bank didn't waste any time as she cashed it in on Ronda Rousey after the latter's match against Natalya later that night. Liv pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

