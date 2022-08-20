5 unexpected times WWE Superstars had embarrassing incidents in the ring

Sometimes wrestlers need to get to the WWE ring. They've done everything they need: eat, drink, and use the bathroom. They are ready for their match, which could be 15 minutes or longer.

But once you are there, there are no timeouts. What happens when a wrestler has to go to the bathroom but is in a match? Sometimes they have to make a 'stinker' of a match.

We will discover with this list what some wrestlers had to do when they were in the ring. Embarrassing accidents that were unavoidable. There are no timeouts in wrestling, and there are no bathroom breaks either.

#5 CM Punk lays waste on WWE SmackDown

Justin Whang 🐙 @JustinWhang In the Smackdown match John Oliver spoke about where CM Punk shat himself, he neglected to mention that the referee removed the turd from the ring with his bare hands. In the Smackdown match John Oliver spoke about where CM Punk shat himself, he neglected to mention that the referee removed the turd from the ring with his bare hands. https://t.co/pPmZ7srbYs

Pipe bombs? Well, CM Punk dropped a different kind of bomb on SmackDown in December 2013. He faced Dean Ambrose in the match, and somewhere along the way, Punk let one go. Moxley faces CM Punk at Dynamite next week, and we wonder if he’ll remind CM Punk of how they stunk up the ring once.

Back then, CM Punk had been taking a lot of antibiotics for an infection. Any doctor will tell you that you may have some bathroom needs if you take enough of them.

We know Moxley is extreme but having opponents drop waste in the match is not on his list of crazy things to happen in his matches.

#4 Yokozuna’s frightening diarrhea

Bret saw a brown streak and ran for his life.

What do you do with a 500-pounder who wants to drop his large rear on your chest in a match? Well, you take the bump, of course. What if he has a case of diarrhea? WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart believes there are other ways to handle the situation.

Hart recalled that he was about to take a Banzai Drop on a house show when he looked up and saw a fresh brown mark on Yokozuna’s pants. The legend said it was the fastest he had ever moved in his entire life.

Yokozuna is a WWE legend worthy of respect, but one can’t think of anything worse than taking a “loaded” Banzai Drop.

#3 Cena leaves something under the ring

Tom Jones (not that one) @TBroomey John Cena is the only person to headline WrestleMania, star in a #1 movie at the box office AND have a Platinum album.



Kind of a crazy accomplishment when you think about it. John Cena is the only person to headline WrestleMania, star in a #1 movie at the box office AND have a Platinum album.Kind of a crazy accomplishment when you think about it. https://t.co/nzg9x67ZvD

John Cena has left a lot in the ring over the years. He seems to have left a bit more in Winnipeg or Saskatoon. We’re not sure which city because Cena himself when he tells the story, he switched the venue.

On Total Divas, he told Nikki Bella that it was in Saskatoon, and in WWE Magazine, he said it was Winnipeg. Whatever the case, during a match with Scott Steiner, John Cena went under the ring in a house show for a couple of minutes and then came back up to finish the bout.

"“I pooped myself once. I had to throw [my pants] away. It was in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, I had food poisoning and I still went out to wrestle. Everybody knew — I was embarrassed," Cena recalled.

It seems Cena was sick with food poisoning and also threw up under the ring.

#2 Sycho Sid stinks up WrestleMania

Sid gave more to the Undertaker than just a WWE title to remember him by

The Sid incident at WrestleMania 13 is a legend dating back when everyone had Dial-Up and paid to have an email. Long before Facebook or even Myspace. Fans had noticed a brown spot in the ring and some discoloration on Sid’s trunks. For years, fans could never be sure exactly what had happened.

For years it was just a legend, but in 2019, the Undertaker confirmed in a Q&A session that Sid had let loose a little too much. It’s often been implied that Sid’s accident occurred during a tombstone piledriver.

#1 Andre’s large “Drop”

Andre the Giant is said to take "Giant" Bathroom breaks.

Andre coming down on you might be the scariest thing in the world for a wrestler in the ring. Well, it could always get worse. What if Andre is coming down on you but has a stomach bug? That’s what happened to Bad News Brown one night.

It seemed Andre the Giant had been drinking heavily and was having a case of the runs. According to former WWE Champion Hulk Hogan, just like how everything else with Andre is giant, so were his droppings. Hogan once claimed that Andre could fill a bathtub "to the taps."

Bad News Brown didn’t want his face filled, so he escaped the ring and refused to finish the match. He took a shower, and we’re willing to bet it was a long one.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy