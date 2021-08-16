5 times WWE Superstars borrowed money from fellow wrestlers

There is a belief surrounding WWE Superstars that they earn a massive amount of money throughout the course of their career. Of course, this isn't always the case. WWE Superstars are independent contractors which means that they have to pay for certain elements of their job themselves, including flights, car rental, and sometimes even hospital bills.

Whilst there are a handful of megastars in the company who earn enough to live a lavish lifestyle, this isn't a blanket rule and sometimes superstars struggle and are forced to ask for help.

The following list looks at just five times WWE Superstars reached out to help other wrestlers both inside and outside of the company, financially.

#5. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon helped Ric Flair numerous times

Ric Flair once borrowed $800,000 from Vince McMahon, used WrestleMania check to settle debt: https://t.co/nfbuOlhxMU pic.twitter.com/y83EwbxwtT — Complex (@Complex) January 12, 2016

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is painted as a bad guy by former WWE Superstars most of the time, but there are a select few stars who have always been on the right side of the boss.

Despite his recent release from the company, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has always been good friends with McMahon and even noted that he was there to help him out a few times as well.

We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021. https://t.co/VfoxW4fo1N — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2021

As part of an appearance on The Stone Cold Podcast in 2016, Flair recalled a time when Vince McMahon borrowed him £800,000 because he was heavily in debt, but he was then able to give it back to him following his WrestleMania appearance.

"He’s always been there. When I’ve had financial woes, through my divorces, he’s lent me money. But I’ve paid him back…One time, I was into him for $800,000. Eight hundred grand. He said, ‘I wouldn’t lend my kid this kind of money.' But I got my WrestleMania cheque [from WrestleMania XXIV]…I won’t tell you what it was, but it was a lot. Biggest paycheck I ever got in my life, right? ‘For Deposit Only.’ I handed it right back to [Vince].”

Flair was one of the stars who was surprisingly released from the company earlier this month and reports now suggest that when The Nature Boy is looking to join WWE's rivals AEW, as soon as he's legally able to do so.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra