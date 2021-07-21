5 Times WWE Superstars flipped off a crowd

There have been instances in WWE where superstars felt the need to flip off the crowd. Whether it was just them being a heel or getting frustrated with the crowd, these superstars let the audience know of their displeasure.

This has happened more times than WWE fans realize. Some of the greatest and most iconic superstars in WWE history have flipped off the crowd. Here are five times WWE superstars flipped off a crowd:

#5. Brock Lesnar - Flipped off the MSG crowd on his way out of WWE

This image preceded Brock Lensar getting a stunner

It was 2004 and Brock Lesnar was 2 years into his WWE tenure. There were few stars in WWE history that received the kind of push he did. Within his first year alone, he became the youngest WWE Champion in history, won the Royal Rumble (2003) and main evented WrestleMania against Kurt Angle.

Brock Lesnar's first stint in WWE was nothing short of dominant. In a short time, he was established as one of the top stars in the company. With his athletic prowess and incredible talent, there was nobody more legitimate in WWE than Brock Lesnar.

The issue for Brock Lesnar was the full-time WWE schedule. As you may know, the travel schedules have been brutal for WWE superstars and Brock Lesnar openly admitted to relying on pills and alcohol - making his life miserable.

By 2004, his contract with WWE was expiring and he opted not to renew it. Instead, he attempted to shift towards a career in the NFL. He dropped the WWE Championship to Eddie Guerrero in a classic before facing former world heavyweight champion Goldberg at WrestleMania 20.

It was supposed to be a dream match, but it turned out to be the opposite. Goldberg was on a one-year contract with WWE and he too opted not to renew it since he wasn't a fan of the direction the company was heading in.

The two would face off in their final WWE match at WrestleMania 20 in Madison Square Garden. There was one big problem - fans were in on the news that they were both leaving WWE.

With the rumors circulating fast, both men received boos throughout the match and it turned into a disaster. Goldberg won, but it felt as though both men had really lost.

Post-match, Brock Lesnar flipped off the crowd before getting a stunner from special guest referee Stone Cold Steve Austin. That was the only saving grace of the entire match.

Thankfully, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar would right their wrong 13 years later in an instant classic at WrestleMania 33. There, The Beast Incarnate became the first man to pin Goldberg clean.

