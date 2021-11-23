5 times WWE Superstars got physical with fans

Before WWE went national, fans viewed professional wrestling as more of a sport than a scripted form of entertainment. Babyfaces such as Bruno Sammartino and Pedro Morales were revered in the same manner as the Giants and Yankees while the heels were reviled.

An act of villainy would put a superstar's safety in jeopardy, and they would have to be protected from the fans by the police. While modern-day audiences also like to get involved in the show, they prefer to do so with snarky chants and beachballs. Physically assaulting a wrestler is rightfully abhorred.

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, an unintelligent fan committed a despicable act when he jumped over the railing and attacked Seth Rollins. He had to be physically restrained and handed over to the NYPD to be fully prosecuted.

Rollins suffered a swollen lip but the episode could've ended in a far more traumatic manner. Let's take a look at five other instances when WWE Superstars had to get physical with the fans.

#5 Former WWE Champion CM Punk

CM Punk - then in the midst of his legendary 434-day run as WWE Champion - faced Vince McMahon in the main event of the October 08, 2012, episode of Monday Night RAW. True to his heel character, The Straight Edge Superstar nailed McMahon with a low blow.

Punk attempted to escape the wrath of everyone involved, but John Cena shoved him back into the ring. The Chicago native, however, managed to slip away yet again and retreated into the audience.

Punk had to listen as McMahon cut a scathing promo, but a few members of the audience got too close for comfort. Feeling insecure, he lashed out and nailed one of the fans with a combination. Thankfully, nobody was hurt too badly and charges weren't pressed.

