5 Times WWE Superstars lost their cool backstage

WWE Superstars are friends backstage. Well, most of the time. When a locker room is shared by a bunch of men who are in a very competitive business such as professional wrestling, things are bound to get heated up every once in a while.

Be it the testosterone levels kicking in or something bad happening out in the ring, there have been several instances where WWE Superstars have lost their cool backstage and thrown real punches at each other.

In this article, let's take a look at five such instances and find out what exactly happened and why. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2016

Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2016

The main event of WWE SummerSlam 2016 saw Randy Orton go one-on-one with 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar. The finish of this match was one of the most brutal ones in recent memory as Lesnar went on to bust Orton open with a series of elbows and won the match via technical knockout.

It almost looked as if Lesnar took things too far and even the WWE Superstars backstage were confused. It was Chris Jericho, concerned about Orton, who confronted Lesnar and the two lost their cool. During an appearance on Chael Sonnen's podcast, Jericho had the following to say about the incident.

"Any time something like that happens there's always a lot of rumors and a lot of stories being told and that sort of thing but, I mean, not to get into specifics cause it's basically between me and Brock, but, you know, we did have a little bit of a brouhaha, shall we say. I think that happens when you get guys that are in a sport such as ours, half-entertainment, half-real, half-not and you know I think you get… he had just come out of the ring, I had just come out of the ring an hour before or so, whatever, and I just thought the finish of that match was very brutal and very violent and I just didn't know if Randy was okay, and I was checking on Randy, my friend – we've always been pretty close. And I said something and he said something, next thing you know we're nose-to-nose kind of yelling at each other and it defused fairly quickly."

It was first Triple H and then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself who separated Lesnar and Y2J. Randy Orton received 10 stitches following the bloodied finish at WWE SummerSlam 2016.