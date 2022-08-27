5 times WWE Superstars no-sold protected finishers

Every WWE Superstar has an arsenal of wrestling maneuvers. A diverse range of mat-based submissions coupled with high-risk moves may be present for the more proficient ones.

However, each star has a "finisher" that is supposed to finish the match and bring home a victory. Over the years, fans have seen some innovative wrestling finishers. Shawn Michaels' Sweet Chin Music, Edge's Spear, Stone Cold Steve Austin's Stunner, Bret Hart's Sharpshooter, and Randy Orton's RKO are among the most over wrestling finishers of all time.

What makes a finisher so devastating and meaningful is how the receiver sells it; Dolph Ziggler is one of the best sellers in the locker room. He is always used to make other wrestlers look good because he makes their finishers look so credible.

However, not all stars like Ziggler. Several WWE Superstars have no-sold protected finishers, and we look at 5 of them here.

#5 Shawn Michaels no-sold Randy Orton's Punt Kick on WWE RAW.

Widely regarded as the best in-ring performer of all time, Shawn Michaels is one of the all-time greats. The WWE Hall of Famer was renowned for selling his opponent's moves, sometimes overdoing it, as was the case in his hilarious overselling against Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2005.

However, in 2020, HBK came under fire for not selling one of the most protected finishers - The Punt Kick. Randy Orton's RKO may have made him a global sensation, but the Punt Kick looks more devastating and meaningful. The signature kick to the skull has won WWE's Apex Predator several World Championships and put many stars on the shelf.

When Michaels returned in August 2020 to cut a promo, Orton ambushed HBK from behind, hitting an RKO and immediately following it up with the Punt. However, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer poorly sold it, casually dragging himself into the corner and acting a bit dizzy.

The WWE Universe and several Superstars, Bill Demott included, criticized Michaels for poorly selling Orton's finisher.

#4 Ultimate Warrior was unfazed by Triple H's Pedigree

The Ultimate Warrior returned at WrestleMania 12 to squash a young Triple H in a two-minute match that is remembered for all the wrong reasons. Vince McMahon, himself, was pretty furious with how the encounter went down.

Warrior was returning off a four-year hiatus and wanted to look strong in front of the WWE Universe. However, squashing a rising heel in Hunter Hearst Hemsley was a questionable move that fans heavily criticized.

The Game even executed his infamous Pedigree, which has made him a living legend, on Warrior, but his opponent immediately stood back up. The late Hall of Famer ran through Hunter and hit a Warrior Splash to win the match.

Not only did he make Triple H look weak, but the Warrior's actions also took away The Pedigree's credibility as a signature move.

#3 Road Warrior Hawk low-sells a Chokeslam followed by RVD's Frog Splash

You all must remember The Legion of Doom. The powerful duo of Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal tore through the WWE tag-team division in the 1980s and 1990s.

Some might recall the Road Warriors' brief return to WWE in 2003, where they fought then-tag team champions, Kane and Rob Van Dam. During their colossal encounter, Kane executed his finisher, the Chokeslam, and RVD hit the Five-Star Frog Splash for the three-count.

However, the odd part was that Hawk almost immediately got up and casually walked out of the ring. Kane and RVD were understandably confused.

The Road Warriors' return was brief, and Hawk soon after passed away. Road Warrior Animal would also pass away in 2020, closing the door on another Legion of Doom reunion.

#2 The Fiend is not put down by six Curb Stomps from Seth Rollins at a WWE live event.

The Curb Stomp, now known as the Stomp, is a simple yet effective finishing maneuver. Executed to perfection by the talented Seth "Freakin" Rollins, it is a painful move that involves driving the opponent's skull into the mat.

The Stomp has defeated Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Dolph Ziggler, AJ Styles and many other prominent WWE stars. However, even six perfectly executed Stomps were insufficient to keep The Fiend, Bray Wyatt's alter-ego, down.

In late 2019, Wyatt's Fiend persona was well-protected. Within two months, he had taken out Finn Balor and several legends like Kurt Angle, Kane, and Mick Foley. WWE went to great lengths to preserve his aura and maintain his credibility, which is why the monster was unfazed by six Stomps at an Edmonton House show.

Wyatt outdid himself again at Hell in a Cell, where he took 11 Stomps and was buried under a pile of ladders and rubble. However, despite a no-contest, he got back up to deliver a Sister Abigal to Rollins.

#1 Hulk Hogan no-sells The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver.

The Undertaker was always one of the safest workers in the industry. Only he, along with Kane, had the privilege of executing the potentially dangerous Tombstone Piledriver, a move that temporarily put Steve Austin in retirement.

Being his most noteworthy move, and finisher, The Tombstone Piledriver brought him a lot of success and helped him add countless souls to his victim list. However, the selling made the move so credible. It was a minor miracle to kick out of the Phenom's finisher.

Hulk Hogan, however, did not do the Tombstone Piledriver justice during a match between the two wrestling legends. At the time, no one would even dare to stand up after taking Taker's finishing maneuver. Hogan lived up to his moniker of "The Immortal One" by not-selling the move and immediately getting back to his feet.

Paul Bearer's look of disbelief and the crowd's wild reaction reinforced the event's significance as the Tombstone Piledriver was one of the most protected finishers.

