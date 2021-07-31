5 times WWE Superstars proposed to another star onscreen

WWE weddings are just the best, aren't they? They are always such beautiful ceremonies with happy endings. Who am I kidding? WWE weddings usually end in chaos and fun-filled drama that wouldn't be out of place in an episode of The Jerry Springer Show.

Before we get to the weddings, there's usually a wedding proposal that takes place. This can often be surprising for us to watch on. Of course, there have been multiple wedding proposals that have taken place over the years in WWE, that further ongoing storylines on-screen.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars who proposed to another superstar on-screen.

#5 WWE Exec Stephanie McMahon proposed to Test on Monday Night RAW

Stephanie McMahon on Monday Night RAW

The wicked villain of The Authority had a very interesting start to her on-screen WWE career. She initially debuted on-screen in 1999 as an innocent sweetheart. But after being abducted by The Undertaker and almost marrying The Phenom, she entered a relationship with Test.

During her time with Test, she proposed to him live in the middle of the ring on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Test agreed and immediately kissed her. This angered her brother Shane McMahon, who Test feuded with which culminated in a 'Love Her or Leave Her match', which Test won.

09/20/1999



TEST and Stephanie McMahon who is making her WWF in ring debut go up against Jeff Jarrett and Debra. pic.twitter.com/lBLEEjHWSE — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 16, 2020

Unfortunately, things didn't go quite according to plan. During the wedding of Stephanie McMahon and Test, Triple H gatecrashed the ceremony. In a video, it was revealed that Triple H had in fact drugged Stephanie McMahon and married her at a drive-through wedding chapel in Las Vegas. The Attitude Era was crazy, right?

Former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed on his podcast how the storyline was supposed to end:

"Ed [Ferrara] and I knew all along where we were going with the Stephanie-Test storyline. It was never in question. Our plan all along was for Test to stand her up at the altar. That was the plan, and we were going to make Test a heel. And Test was gonna have an issue with Shane, and the whole family. That's where we were going. We never wrote a story we didn't know where the thing was going." Vince Russo said (h/t Russo Reveals)

Vince Russo also said the plans that eventually unfolded were decided by someone else, as he had already left WWE to join WCW at that point. The storyline will go down as one of the craziest we saw during the Attitude Era, that's for sure.

On this day 21 years ago, Triple-H crashed the wedding between Stephanie McMahon and Test. He also revealed that he married an incapacitated Stephanie in a drive thru wedding chapel in Las Vegas. This is without a doubt one of the most memorable segments in Raw's history. pic.twitter.com/XeS0aPfLyV — Old School Jason (@attitudefan91) November 29, 2020

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain