5 times WWE Superstars proved Vince McMahon wrong

WWE is all about proving your mettle and ensuring that you stay ahead of your competition to become a major player in the company. While many Superstars such as The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Triple H managed to impress the higher-ups early on and become big names, others weren’t so lucky.

At times, Vince McMahon and other top officials put their faith in the wrong Superstars, while they did not see the true potential of other Superstars right from the start.

However, many such Superstars managed to prove Vince wrong on different occasions in order to either become huge names in the industry or wilt away without making a huge impact.

While Vince has usually been a fan of the bigger guys in the industry, he has not always been spot on while picking the right Superstars to push to the top. However, the Chairman has managed to give every Superstar enough chances to prove themselves to him and the WWE Universe.

This article will look at the five times WWE Superstars managed to prove Vince McMahon wrong.

#5 WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan proved Vince McMahon wrong

Daniel Bryan has overcome several odds during his career

As spelled out by Tripe H and The Authority in 2013, Daniel Bryan was seen as a “B+ Player” backstage by many officials. While many would believe this was just said as part of a storyline, there have been many reports that Vince McMahon truly saw Bryan as a secondary Superstar who’d never make it big.

According to Dave Scherer of PWInsider.com, Vince was planning to push Bryan down the card around the time this statement was made in front of the entire WWE Universe.

“When he had HHH call Bryan a B+ player, that is because Vince saw Bryan that way. Vince was just going to screw Bryan in the storylines and then push him down the card. It was so bad that Bryan was slated to wrestle fifth or sixth from the top against Sheamus at least year’s WrestleMania until the fans said, loudly, “ENOUGH!” They hijacked shows until Vince had no choice but to change his plans and Bryan won the WWE Title, giving the company one of its great WrestleMania moments, and it wasn’t even one that Vince had planned.”

Bryan not only lived up to the expectations but exceeded them by showing everybody that he is no less than an A+ player who can singlehandedly carry the company on his shoulders.

One of my favorite @WrestleMania moments ever.

Always have been and always will be an A+. #ThankYouDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/DBVaeuFQvO — Triple H (@TripleH) February 8, 2016

Daniel Bryan's value is now in WWE is now there was everyone to see, and Vince must be more than happy that The Planet’s Champion proved him wrong.