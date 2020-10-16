5 Times WWE Superstars refused to work with a fellow wrestler

While WWE Superstars are always expected to remain professional, some wrestlers occasionally refuse to work with others. Many different reasons lead to these decisions, but more often than not it has something to do with a previous altercation.

In recent years, this has possibly become much more frequent because social media has opened the door for Superstars to air their thoughts on one another publicly. This means that other stars can become easily offended.

Many wrestlers have noted that they disliked working with a certain star but have managed to remain professional to do their job. This isn't the case for this list of stars who have all stated that they refuse to work with a fellow WWE star.

#5. Brock Lesnar refused to work with Matt Riddle in WWE

Brock Lesnar has become one of WWE's biggest stars over the past decade. In that time, many up-and-coming stars have made it clear that they would love to have a match with the man known as The Beast Incarnate.

Given his background with UFC much like Lesnar, Matt Riddle maintained that he wanted to face off against the former Universal Champion at some point in a WWE ring.

Lesnar is obviously not someone who regularly looks at social media. Still, Lesnar told the King of Bros outright that he would never work with him when he and The Beast Incarnate finally crossed paths at Royal Rumble back in January.

Riddle revealed the extent of the conversation in an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

"Let's just say he came up to me with a security guard, not that he needed the security guard. He came up to me, put his arm around me and told me we were never going to work. So, I shouldn't mention his name or talk about him or anything like that. And I should not call him out on social media. And I said, 'Whatever you want, Bro.'

Needless to say, Brock Lesnar is not the only star who has refused to work with Matt Riddle in recent months.