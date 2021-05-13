5 Times WWE Superstars were surprised by the release of their colleagues 

In recent years, WWE has released several superstars after WrestleMania as part of budget cuts. Even wrestlers who appeared at WrestleMania were not safe. It appears the WWE Universe were not the only ones surprised by the names on the list.

Often, WWE informs superstars of their release via a phone call, but some are forced to find out when the information is leaked online. This is also when many stars in the locker room hear of such releases, which, in turn, has led to several candid reactions online.

The following list looks at five times current WWE Superstars were shocked by the release of their colleagues.

#5. Zelina Vega's release shocked the WWE locker room

WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.https://t.co/RUebMGwBTA — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2020

Zelina Vega was signed to WWE after a successful stint in Impact Wrestling where she was a former Tag Team Champion. Vega was underutilized as a wrestler in WWE. She showed the WWE Universe what she was capable of as a manager when she led Andrade to NXT and United States Championship gold.

She also went on to manage the group of Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory before her shocking release in November 2020 just moments after she tweeted that she supported unionization.

Vega's release was related to WWE's revised stance when it came to third-party content. Vega made a lot of money from streaming on Twitch throughout her career and obviously wasn't prepared to give this up when WWE made the new rules.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, her release was to send a message to any other stars who were not prepared to give up their third-party accounts. The release also sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, with reports suggesting that stars from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling and WWE were all caught off guard by the release.

Current star Paige and former star Renee Young took to Twitter to react to Zelina Vega's shock release, which seemingly came out of the blue following WWE's announcement regarding third party streaming and social media accounts.

We have all become very familiar with the talents and drive of @Zelina_VegaWWE . Despite a pain in the ass setback, i have no doubt she will wind up doing something incredible in a matter of time. You can’t steal someone’s magic. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 14, 2020

The wife of current WWE star Aleister Black has already sat out her 90-day no-compete clause but doesn't appear to be heading to any other promotions at the time of writing. Following her release, Vega has remained an avid Twitch streamer.

